Indonesian Navy intercepts ship carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate.
Seized chemical could potentially be used to make 100 missiles.
Millions of unregistered SIM cards were also found aboard the vessel.
The Indonesian navy has seized a Bangladesh-bound cargo ship that was carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a chemical that is used in industrial work and in the manufacturing of rocket propellants and certain explosives.
The incident came to light on November 20, when Indonesian Navy Regional Command I (Koarmada I) commander Rear Admiral Denny Septiana spoke to reporters in Belawan. The Comoros-registered cargo ship MV Star Line was intercepted by the navy on November 7 while travelling from China to Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
Septiana said the vessel had entered waters off Belawan to refuel. However, during a routine patrol, crew members aboard the Indonesian Navy ship KRI Sigalu-857 noticed suspicious activity involving the cargo vessel. The ship was intercepted in waters off Belawan, Indonesia.
The Indonesian Navy said the ship was carrying 36 containers, including 15 loaded with 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate.
The chemical is used in several industries and also serves as a key ingredient in making rocket and missile propellants. Rear Admiral Denny Septiana said the seized stock could potentially be used to manufacture up to 100 missiles.
Millions Of SIMs Found
Navy personnel also found 54 pallets carrying millions of unregistered blank 4G LTE SIM cards aboard the vessel.
The ship was travelling from China's Lianyungang Port to Mongla Port in Bangladesh. It was expected to reach Mongla on November 8 but made an unscheduled stop in Indonesian waters.
The importer of the cargo has not yet been identified. Further investigation is needed to establish who was due to receive the shipment. The ship was intercepted before reaching Bangladesh, and its Import General Manifest would normally contain details of the importer and the goods being transported.
The seizure has also raised questions about who owned the 405-tonne shipment, where it came from and who was supposed to receive it in Bangladesh.