Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigns amid an education qualification controversy.
Lawmakers had launched a parliamentary push for his impeachment.
His departure marks Indonesia's first vice presidential resignation since 1998.
Indonesia's Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has submitted his resignation amid controversy over his educational qualifications, adding to political uncertainty in a government facing economic concerns and growing scrutiny over its policies.
Raka, the son of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, formally handed in his resignation to the leadership of the People's Consultative Assembly at the parliament building in Jakarta.
He made no statement to reporters as he left the meeting.
Reacting to his son's decision, Widodo said political uncertainty was part of holding public office. Speaking to reporters in his hometown of Solo, he said he had reminded Raka that political positions did not last forever.
“There will always be political dynamics in public office, that’s normal,” Widodo said.
He also reaffirmed the family's support for the administration of President Prabowo.
“We will continue to support President Prabowo’s government, especially programs that serve the interests of the broader public,” he added.
Who is Gibran Rakabuming Raka?
Raka, 39, is the eldest son of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi. Born in Surakarta in 1987, he started his career as a businessman, running catering and food ventures before entering politics.
He became mayor of Surakarta in 2021 and was elected vice president in 2024 as the running mate of President Prabowo Subianto. His rise attracted controversy over allegations of political nepotism, particularly after a court ruling allowed him to contest the election despite being below the minimum age requirement.
Why Did He Resign?
Gibran Rakabuming Raka's resignation came amid growing questions over the validity of his educational qualifications and a parliamentary push to remove him from office.
The controversy intensified after Indonesia's Constitutional Court and Supreme Court reportedly ruled that documents submitted by Raka to establish his overseas education did not satisfy the requirements for election eligibility. The issue triggered fresh scrutiny of his qualification to serve as vice president.
A petition filed by 120 lawmakers from eight political parties on Wednesday had also set in motion a parliamentary process that could have led to Raka's impeachment.
The controversy also revived criticism of the circumstances surrounding his rise to power. In 2023, Indonesia's Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, allowing Raka, then 36, to contest the 2024 election.
The ruling attracted allegations of nepotism and political favouritism because the court was then headed by his uncle, Anwar Usman.
What Do Indonesia's Election Laws Require?
Indonesia's election rules require presidential and vice-presidential candidates to hold a senior high school qualification or an equivalent certificate. Since Gibran completed his secondary education abroad, he had to submit documents proving that his overseas qualifications met the country's education requirements.
His resignation also marks a rare moment in Indonesia's political history. Raka is the first vice president to leave office before completing his term since the end of Suharto's rule in 1998, when the country began its transition to democracy.
Under Indonesia's Constitution, the parliamentary assembly must select a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president within 60 days. Gibran's resignation is the first by an Indonesian vice president before completing a term since the country's democratic transition began in 1998