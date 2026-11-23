EU and Syria look to rebuild ties after years of tensions.
Damascus seeks investment, trade opportunities and sanctions relief.
Brussels wants stronger cooperation and political commitments from Syria.
European Union foreign ministers have agreed to strengthen their ties with Syria as they plan to move ahead to revive an accord that was first drafted in 2008.
Syria's political transition could open the way for a fresh start with the European Union after more than a decade of strained relations. Ties between the two sides broke down following Bashar al-Assad's violent response to anti-government protests in 2011.
Since Assad is now out of power, President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government is looking to maintain strong relations with Europe.
The EU is also pushing for a quicker revival of ties. Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission, said in a statement on November 16, "The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue and closer cooperation as soon as possible.”
She further added, “Syria needs investment and a successful transition,” according to Al Jazeera
What Syria And EU Are Trying To Achieve?
Syria wants to use closer ties with Europe to attract investment, rebuild its war-hit economy and regain access to international markets. Damascus also wants the removal of remaining sanctions and better trade opportunities for Syrian businesses.
An agreement between the two parties could help in the revival of trade and energy links. It could also open the door to improved transport and wider economic cooperation.
For the EU, the deal is a way to bring Syria closer to Europe. It wants to establish stronger political and economic ties with its new government.
Brussels also wants commitments on human rights and Syria's foreign policy, especially its recognition of territories occupied by Russia. It is also seeking to limit Moscow's influence in the country.
Removal Of Sanctions From Syria
Brussels has already taken steps to rebuild ties with Damascus. In January, the EU announced a two-year funding package worth 620 million euros ($680 million) for Syria. It followed this up in May by holding its first high-level political dialogue with the new Syrian government, aimed at bringing the two sides closer.
Kallas has said that diplomats are now working on the legal and technical details of the proposed agreement. It would set out how both sides could work together on trade, political talks, and other areas of cooperation.
Several European countries are also considering reopening their embassies or diplomatic missions in Syria, diplomats told Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, talks between Brussels and Damascus are continuing over restoring relations and easing sanctions.
History Of Agreements Between Syria and The EU
Europe's first agreement with Syria dates back to 1978, when the European Economic Community (EEC), the EU's predecessor, signed its first cooperation agreement with Damascus under then-president Hafez al-Assad. The deal was made to support Syria's economic and social development. It also aimed to strengthen ties between the two sides.
A second agreement was proposed in 2008, but it never moved forward. The EU-Syria Association Agreement remained unsigned amid concerns over the Assad government's human rights record. Relations took a further hit in 2011 when Assad's government violently crushed a popular uprising, prompting the EU to suspend ties with Damascus.
The bloc also shifted its diplomatic mission to Beirut and imposed sanctions on the Assad government. These included freezing assets and banning key officials from travelling.