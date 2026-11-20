Britain and the EU have agreed plans to ease food trade barriers and link emissions markets
A proposed youth mobility scheme could allow 100,000 young people from each side to participate
The reset stops short of UK re-entry into the single market, customs union or freedom of movement
Britain is taking another step towards undoing the practical consequences of Brexit, agreeing a fresh package of trade and mobility arrangements with the European Union that would bring parts of its economic relationship with the bloc closer to pre-exit conditions.
The agreements, announced at the second UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday cover food and agricultural trade, a youth mobility scheme and linking carbon emissions markets. They mark a significant shift for a country that left the EU in 2020 on promises of greater regulatory independence and control over immigration.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been unusually direct about the outcome of Brexit. "The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained," he said this week, according to the Associated Press, describing the new arrangements as an attempt to reverse a decade of economic damage.
Downing Street said negotiations had concluded on the three agreements and that both sides had agreed implementation timelines. However, discussions on university tuition fees for EU students remain unresolved, with the sides aiming to settle the issue within six months.
Reversing Brexit-Era Trade Barriers
The sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement will reduce paperwork, certification requirements and border checks on food, plants and animal products traded between Britain and the EU. Once fully implemented, it will also remove most of the controversial 'Not for EU' labels introduced after Brexit.
The UK Cabinet Office estimates that the agreement could add £5.1 billion annually to the British economy by easing costs for food producers, exporters and businesses. It would also involve closer alignment with EU standards in areas covered by the arrangement, limiting the regulatory divergence that Brexit was intended to enable.
The second agreement will link British and European emissions trading systems. The UK government estimates this could add £3.8 billion annually to the economy and protect approximately £6.5 billion in steel and aluminium exports from carbon border charges.
Youth Mobility Returns, But Not Freedom Of Movement
The proposed Youth Experience Scheme is another notable departure from the post-Brexit settlement. It will allow young people from Britain and EU countries to live, work, study and travel across the Channel for limited periods of up to three years.
Reuters reported that Britain agreed to raise its proposed annual participation cap from 50,000 to 100,000 following negotiations. The scheme will remain capped and time-limited, unlike the unrestricted freedom of movement that ended with Brexit.
The negotiations were particularly difficult because the EU also sought domestic tuition-fee rates for European students attending British universities. That issue remains unresolved.
How Far Is Britain Willing To Go?
Burnham has indicated that rejoining the EU should remain an option for Britain's longer-term future, although he has ruled it out during the current Parliament. His government has also maintained that the reset does not involve returning to the customs union, single market or freedom of movement.
The latest agreements therefore represent a selective retreat from Brexit-era policies rather than a reversal of Britain's departure from the bloc. The UK is accepting closer cooperation and alignment in areas where the economic costs of separation have become difficult to ignore.
For Burnham, the challenge is to secure the benefits of a closer European relationship without reopening the political divisions that accompanied Brexit. Whether the arrangements deliver the promised economic gains will depend on their implementation and on how far both sides are prepared to extend cooperation beyond the current package.