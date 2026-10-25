India-EU Trade Deal May Be Signed During PM Modi’s Brussels Visit In December: Report

India and the EU are targeting December to sign their trade agreement.
The European Commission has proposed expediting approval using the original English text.
Signing could coincide with Modi’s expected Brussels visit; dates remain officially unconfirmed.
India and the European Union are working towards signing their free trade agreement in December, with the European Commission proposing a fast-track approval process ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Brussels, Hindustan Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The two sides are targeting December 17 or 18 for the signing, potentially during Modi’s expected Brussels visit, the report said.
EU Proposes Faster Approval
The European Commission has asked the Council of the European Union, which represents the bloc’s 27 member states, to expedite approval of the agreement under a procedure proposed by trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, the people told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.
The proposal would allow the legal process to proceed using the agreement’s original English text, without waiting for translations into all 24 official EU languages. Completing those translations could otherwise delay the process by more than a year, they said.
Negotiations concluded on January 27, 2026. Council approval would allow India and the EU to sign the agreement, according to the report.
Officials Work To Resolve Procedural Issues
Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal is expected to visit Brussels this week to address procedural matters, Hindustan Times reported. The planned visit comes amid commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s engagements with Germany and the Netherlands.
In a social media post on Saturday, Goyal said he “emphasised the transformative potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in expanding market access, strengthening supply chains, and creating new avenues for trade and investment”.
A European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs delegation, led by its chair David McAllister, is also scheduled to visit New Delhi from October 26 to 28.
Agreement Expected To Take Effect In Early 2027
The agreement is expected to become operational in early 2027, Hindustan Times reported.
A September 20 European Parliament research document said the pact would cover a quarter of the world’s population and 25% of global GDP.
According to European Commission figures cited in the report, India is the EU’s ninth-largest goods trading partner and sixth-largest services trading partner. Bilateral trade in goods stood at €118 billion in 2025.
India’s principal exports to the bloc include machinery, chemicals, textiles, metals and petroleum products. EU exports to India are dominated by machinery, transport equipment and chemicals.