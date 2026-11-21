Jaishankar says India-US trade negotiations are nearing completion.
Most issues resolved, with remaining concerns largely on US side.
India wants a balanced and mutually advantageous trade agreement.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the talks between the US and India for a trade agreement are almost in their final stages. He also reaffirmed that New Delhi wants a deal that is balanced and advantageous.
Jaishankar said both countries were nearing the end of their trade negotiations, with most issues already resolved, to the Hindustan Times. “It’s certainly our hope and our…anticipation that we are at the last stretch [of the talks for the trade deal]. That’s not a secret,” he said.
Jaishankar added that only a few issues remained, and that many of the outstanding concerns involved changes on the American side rather than India's.
“There is the last stretch of issues, and in many cases, these concerns are not so much at our end because the changes have been more at the American end than at our end,” he said.
He further said that a Democratic victory in the US would bring changes to several aspects of India-US ties. While defence and security cooperation enjoys support across party lines in Washington, India will focus on the US administration as it works towards finalising a trade agreement.
India and the US began negotiations for a bilateral trade deal last year after the Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports. The discussions picked up pace earlier this year when both sides reached an understanding to bring the tariffs down to 18%.
However, the US judiciary's decision to strike down Trump's tariffs added another complication to the negotiations. Despite this, officials from both countries have said that talks are now in their final stage.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India on October 20-21, holding talks with Jaishankar in Mumbai as both countries worked to conclude their long-pending trade agreement.
Rubio said the deal was close to completion, with only a few issues left to resolve. He said the remaining differences largely involved the wording and interpretation of certain terms.