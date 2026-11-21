Trump warns China could catch US nuclear strength within a decade.
Pentagon estimates China may have over 1,000 warheads by 2030.
Trump, Xi and Putin agree to discuss nuclear risks.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Beijing is building nuclear weapons at a “hot and heavy” pace. He said this a day after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.
Trump warned that China could catch up with the US in nuclear weapons within 10 years, pointing to its rapid military buildup.
“They’ll catch us within 10 years,” Trump said during a White House news conference. “They’re going at it hot and heavy, but they have a lot,” according to AP.
These were Trump's first public comments since his summit with Xi Jinping and Putin in Shenzhen, southern China, on Thursday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who addressed reporters alongside Trump on Friday, said it was important for the three nuclear powers to hold talks.
Russia and the US have the world's largest nuclear arsenals, with thousands of warheads each. China, however, is increasing its stockpile at a rapid pace.
The Pentagon's latest annual assessment of China's military expansion put its nuclear warhead count in the low 600s through 2024. The report projected that the number could cross 1,000 by 2030.
Trump, Xi, And Putin Rejected Nuclear War
In a joint statement released after the meeting, the three leaders agreed to hold talks on limiting nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. They also reiterated that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”.
China's participation in such discussions had been uncertain before the meeting. Beijing has long resisted joining nuclear arms control negotiations with Washington and Moscow, arguing that its nuclear stockpile is much smaller than theirs.
The Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In July, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing maintains “its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for safeguarding national security” and “does not engage in any form of nuclear arms race.”