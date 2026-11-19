Trump, Xi and Putin issue joint peace declaration.
Leaders pledge higher oil supplies and nuclear risk talks.
Statement also calls for UN reforms and cooperation.
China, Russia, and the United States have released a ‘peace declaration’ after a historic trilateral meeting between presidents Trump, Xi, and Putin in Shenzhen.
Moscow, Beijing and Washington are planning to increase oil supplies, Xinhua reported. The move comes as the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran continue to disrupt global energy supplies.
In their peace declaration, the three countries said they would increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to “benefit countries around the world.”
The three countries agreed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They also pledged to hold talks on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.
China, Russia and the United States also pledged to reform the United Nations to help it respond more effectively to global challenges and uphold international peace and security.
The joint statement read, “As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.”
The three leaders stressed the importance of respecting state consent and immunity for government officials. They also agreed that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies should not misuse their powers.
In the joint statement, countries said, ”The three heads of state recognised that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.”
Putin Says Trump Interested In Ending Ukraine War
Putin addressed the media after the trilateral talks, describing his meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as frank and productive.
Putin said Trump appeared genuinely interested in bringing the Ukraine war to an end. He added that the three leaders discussed UN reforms, security concerns and nuclear non-proliferation.
Putin also said there was room to improve ties between Moscow and Washington, adding that the Trump administration's approach towards Russia offered reasons to be optimistic.