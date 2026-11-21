Dana Kaplan, whom Mamdani appointed as the city’s “Close Rikers Czar,” said the plan could mark “a moment of transformation” in how people are detained in the largest US city. She also told BBC News on Friday that the latest proposal was not just about replacing a failing jail site. It was also a “generational opportunity” to “build a different type of detention system” and figure out how to detain people more appropriately, she said.