Rikers Island houses more than 6,500 inmates and has faced years of criticism over deteriorating infrastructure, staff shortages, abuse and inmate deaths.
The complex has earned nicknames such as ‘Gladiator School’ and ‘Torture Island’ and has housed high-profile inmates, including Tupac Shakur, DMX and Harvey Weinstein.
Mamdani's plan proposes four new jails across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan by 2032.
New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex will close by 2032 under a plan Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Friday, pushing the shutdown past a legal deadline that calls for the jail to be replaced by four smaller, more modern facilities by 2027. Mamdani, a Democrat, said the strategy depends on sharply reducing the number of people held in custody across the city while phasing in new jails over the next several years.
The reset follows years of delay. New York City Council first voted in 2019 to close Rikers by this year, but the effort stalled in part over the logistics of where detainees would be housed.
Dana Kaplan, whom Mamdani appointed as the city’s “Close Rikers Czar,” said the plan could mark “a moment of transformation” in how people are detained in the largest US city. She also told BBC News on Friday that the latest proposal was not just about replacing a failing jail site. It was also a “generational opportunity” to “build a different type of detention system” and figure out how to detain people more appropriately, she said.
What is Rikers?
The jail complex sits on a 413-acre island between Queens and the Bronx and has long been linked to dilapidated conditions, violence and abuse.
The complex, which has held well-known inmates including Tupac Shakur, DMX and Harvey Weinstein, remains one of the city’s longest-running institutional crises.
The case against Rikers is longstanding. The jail complex has faced sustained criticism over staffing shortages, crumbling conditions and inmate deaths, including nine this year. Rikers also houses about 7,000 inmates at a given time, down from more than 20,000 at its peak in the 1990s.
In an 88-page report released on Friday, Mamdani said Rikers was a product of “deteriorating infrastructure” and that city officials had a “moral imperative” to close it. The facility has long been notorious for stories of cruelty and abuse that emerged from inside its walls.
Its reputation is entrenched. Over the years, Rikers has picked up nicknames including Gladiator School, Torture Island and the Oven. New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson called it “a symbol of brutality and inhumanity”. Most inmates are awaiting trial or serving sentences shorter than one year, and a disproportionate number are black or Hispanic.
How will Mamdani's plan work?
Reuters reported that Mamdani wants to cut the jail population from more than 6,500 inmates at a given time to 4,100. That target has drawn skepticism from the New York City correction officers’ union. His office said that target would help the city shut Rikers while shifting detainees into four smaller borough-based jails.
The construction timeline is staggered. Reuters reported that one new jail would open in Brooklyn by 2029, two more in the Bronx and Queens by 2031 and a fourth in Manhattan by 2032. The administration argued that these smaller facilities would give inmates “access to daylight, fresh air and clean space” and lead to better outcomes.
The city is also trying to change who enters jail and how long they stay there. Mamdani said his administration would expand alternative programmes to detention for some people awaiting trial, make it easier for families to post bail online and try to speed up the pretrial legal process. He also wants to create hundreds of beds in therapeutic housing units for prisoners with serious mental health issues.
Some steps have already begun. Kaplan said Mamdani’s administration had already opened 100 therapeutic beds at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, moving 100 people off Rikers Island. Reuters also reported that the proposal includes $146m for mental health and substance use treatment and vocational and education programming inside and outside the jails.
Can the city do it?
The New York City correction officers’ union attacked the population target and the broader design of the plan. “[B]uilding a new system that puts an arbitrary cap on the City's available jail beds is ill-conceived, irresponsible and jeopardizes the safety of all New Yorkers, including our Officers,” the NYC Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said in a statement. “The City cannot keep the jail population at around 4,100 without irresponsibly releasing individuals who committed violent felony charges,” it added, according to the BBC.
Kaplan rejected that view. “It's actually possible to have fewer people in jail in New York City - and that is what we should be planning for,” she told BBC News.
The city also faces institutional constraints. Last year, under former Mayor Eric Adams, a federal judge removed Rikers from the city’s control and appointed an independent outside official to make decisions concerning the facility. Mamdani blamed delays on lags under Adams’ administration as well as the Covid pandemic. Any updated schedule must still be approved by the New York City Council, though members including the speaker have indicated support.
What happens next?
The next step is City Council approval. The New York City Council must approve the updated timeline before the plan can proceed on Mamdani’s proposed schedule.
If that happens, Brooklyn is due to get the first new jail by 2029. The Bronx and Queens would follow by 2031 and Manhattan by 2032. Under that sequence, Rikers would finally shut in 2032.
The plan has support from members including the speaker, but the city still has to win council approval, sustain the detainee-reduction effort and work under outside oversight as it tries to close one of New York’s most notorious jails.