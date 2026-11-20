The House Foreign Affairs Committee says the US approved 879,000 Nvidia H200 and AMD MI325X chips for Chinese firms between December 2025 and May 2026, out of 3.4 million sought.
The approvals included Tencent (150,000), Alibaba (75,000), Baidu (43,000) and BYD (4,000), all on the Pentagon’s list of alleged Chinese military-backed firms.
It is unclear how many chips shipped; Nvidia says it has stopped shipping H200s to China, and Commerce says licensing follows a January 2026 rule requiring case-by-case review.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee said the Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026.
It was a ledger Washington’s China hawks had asked for, and it did not read the way they hoped. But the detail was not public until Thursday.
The Ledger, Line By Line
The Commerce Department’s approvals covered 879,000 chips, including 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD. The committee noted that all four are on the Pentagon’s list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies. The chips were Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s MI325X, and companies had sought permission to ship 3.4 million of them over the period.
Committee chair Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, called it the most detailed public disclosure in the history of the Export Control Reform Act, the 2018 law that expanded Commerce’s power to restrict sensitive exports. Chris McGuire, a former US official, called it “astonishing” that more than 30 per cent of the chips went to companies designated as Chinese military firms, and questioned whether Commerce had done any serious national security review.
Approved Is Not The Same As Shipped
It was not immediately clear how many approvals became actual shipments. Trump cleared the H200 for China in December, rolling back Biden-era restrictions and drawing fierce criticism from China hawks across US politics. The plan included a 25% fee for the US government. By May, Reuters reported that roughly 10 companies had clearance to buy the H200, but none had been delivered, and in July a Commerce official, Jeffrey Kessler, told the committee shipments had begun but were very few.
Nvidia said the approvals were subject to strict conditions and limited volumes, and that it has since stopped shipping H200s to China. AMD said it complies with applicable US export control laws. Commerce said its H200 licensing rests on a rule published in the Federal Register in January 2026 that adds significant national security requirements and replaces a presumption of denial with case-by-case consideration.
The disclosure follows news about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that has put smuggling of Nvidia chips to China under a spotlight, piling pressure on the administration to crack down on Chinese tech threats. It came on the day Trump met Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, with chips never far from the table.
Approval, in Washington, is a promise. What reaches Beijing is a shipment. The gap between the two is the story Congress now wants told.