Approved Is Not The Same As Shipped

It was not immediately clear how many approvals became actual shipments. Trump cleared the H200 for China in December, rolling back Biden-era restrictions and drawing fierce criticism from China hawks across US politics. The plan included a 25% fee for the US government. By May, Reuters reported that roughly 10 companies had clearance to buy the H200, but none had been delivered, and in July a Commerce official, Jeffrey Kessler, told the committee shipments had begun but were very few.