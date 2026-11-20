Having already encountered one of the most obvious traces of its layered history over a hamburger at a diner with red-and-white checked tablecloths, the distinctively Okinawan facets drew me in even further. For instance, how Okinawan folk music is more popular among the locals than western or even Japanese pop music. Many restaurants with live music do folk songs with the entire house singing along. “Everyone knows this song in Okinawa and we have to sing along,” Takayama-san said, at one such restaurant where we were having an Okinawan dinner. The jangly three-stringed chords of the sanshin (traditional Okinawan instrument) filled the room and we all tried to follow the Japanese lyrics and the hand choreography of the jaunty jingle: “Ojii Jiman No Orion Beer”. Even after tempura, sushi, pork gyoza and plum wine, we weren’t ready to end the night.