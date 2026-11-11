Archana Puran Singh gets emotional during Aaryamann Sethi's first family house tour.
Aaryamann's Madh Island bungalow took nearly a year to renovate.
His YouTube channel has crossed 385,000 subscribers since launching in 2025.
Archana Puran Singh recently got an emotional glimpse of how much her son Aaryamann Sethi has grown up when she visited his newly renovated bungalow in Mumbai's Madh Island. Aaryamann, who has spent nearly a year working on the property, gave his family a tour of the house in his latest YouTube vlog. While the interiors impressed everyone, the visit turned particularly emotional for Archana as she reflected on her son's journey towards independence.
This was Archana's first time touring the house, although her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, had been closely involved in the renovation. Aaryamann's brother Ayushmaan and his fiancée Samiksha also joined the family for the visit. His fiancée Yogita Bihani, who had contributed to the renovation, could not attend as she was away shooting for a project.
Archana Puran Singh gets emotional during Aaryamann Sethi's house tour
Before welcoming his family, Aaryamann admitted that he was "full of nerves, very excited and happy" about his mother's first visit. Archana was visibly impressed as she entered the bungalow, exclaiming, "I can’t believe this." She also said, "I am gobsmacked. Everything is so beautifully made."
However, the moment that stood out came when Archana hugged her son and spoke about watching her children grow up and leave home to study abroad. She said, "Every time these kids went out, to New York, or the UK to study… The umbilical cord starts to wither slowly. Finally, the umbilical cord is going to get separated." She then laughed and added, "My boy becomes a man."
Parmeet Sethi praises son Aaryamann's interior design
The family also praised Aaryamann's choices and attention to detail. Archana admitted, "I am shocked that he knows so much about interiors." Parmeet offered his approval, saying, "You win my pat on the back." Aaryamann, meanwhile, credited his father for guiding him through the renovation, saying, "This thank you goes mostly to my father. He is the guru."
Aaryamann started his YouTube channel in July 2025 and has spoken about how vlogging, alongside his music career, helped him become financially self-sufficient.
His channel now has over 385,000 subscribers. Archana's YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers, while younger son Ayushmaan's channel has around 89,000.