Archana Puran Singh Slams Film Set Work Culture Over Long Hours, No Breaks

Archana Puran Singh slams film set work culture, calling out 14-hour shifts and lack of basic facilities.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Archana Puran Singh
Archana Puran Singh slams film set work culture over long hours Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Archana Puran Singh slams film set work culture, citing 14-hour shifts.

  • Actor highlights the lack of meal breaks affecting crew working conditions.

  • Debate grows as calls for 8-hour workdays gain momentum.

Archana Puran Singh slams film set work culture, drawing attention to the exhausting schedules and lack of basic facilities that continue to affect both actors and crew members. Speaking candidly about her experiences, the actor pointed to a pattern of extended work hours and overlooked essentials that, she believes, reflect a deeper issue within the industry.

She shared that shoot schedules often stretch far beyond planned timelines, sometimes running into 13 to 14 hours a day. For many on set, especially crew members, this routine has quietly become the norm.

Archana Puran Singh on long shifts and no lunch breaks

In her remarks, it was stated that expectations of extended work hours and skipped meal breaks have become increasingly common. The practice was described as “a kind of stinginess”, highlighting how basic needs are often sidelined.

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It was further pointed out that crew members, particularly those handling physically demanding roles like lighting, spend long hours on their feet without adequate support. The contrast between actors and crew, in terms of access to food and rest, was also brought into focus.

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She suggested that such practices are not isolated incidents but part of a larger mindset that continues to persist across certain production setups.

Film industry work culture debate gains momentum

The conversation around working conditions in the film industry has been growing in recent months. Concerns over long shifts, lack of structured schedules and insufficient facilities have increasingly come into public discussion.

The issue gained further attention when it was reported that Deepika Padukone had advocated for an eight-hour workday, stepping away from projects that did not align with that demand. Her stance added weight to an ongoing push for more sustainable and humane working conditions.

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Archana Puran Singh is currently seen in Toaster, a crime comedy directed by Vivek Daschaudary and available on Netflix. While the film continues to draw viewers, her comments have shifted focus towards a conversation that extends far beyond the screen.

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