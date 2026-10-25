Daler Mehndi Row: Singer's Son Gurdeep Calls Incident ‘Very Unfortunate’, Says Family Is Stressed

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Daler Mehndi's son Gurdeep said the family is stressed and dealing with the matter together after the public row

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Daler Mehndi with son
Daler Mehndi son reacts to Uttarakhand event controversy Photo: Instagram/Gurdeep Mehndi
Summary of this article

  • Daler Mehndi's son said the controversy around his father is very unfortunate.

  • The dispute began when Subodh Uniyal accused Daler of lip-syncing and being intoxicated at Kunjapuri Devi Mela in Tehri.

  • Mika Singh defended Daler Mehndi and sought an apology from the minister.

Daler Mehndi controversy is now being addressed by his son, Gurdeep Mehndi, who described the incident as "very unfortunate". He said the family is under strain but facing it together after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal stopped Daler's performance at the Kunjapuri Devi Mela in Tehri and accused him of lip-syncing and being intoxicated on stage.

What Daler Mehndi's son said about the concert row

Gurdeep took to his Instagram handle to address the row.

In an Instagram video, he said it is his first official statement regarding the controversy that has grabbed the headlines. He added that he was outside India when it happened.

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Gurdeep later checked on his father and asked how he was feeling. Daler replied, “First class,” he said.

“I put that bit in one show and now it has become another talking point. Obviously, we are stressed and we, as a family, are dealing with it together. Thank you to everyone for the support, to the film industry, including my uncle, Mika Singh,” he added.

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He also thanked supporters, adding, “Continue to shower your love on us in this manner. Please support us. Like Papa says, God takes care of the rest.”

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Uniyal defended remarks

At Daler’s live set on Sunday (October 18) at the Kunjapuri Devi Mela, Uniyal questioned Mehndi’s ability to perform and told him that he had been invited to entertain the audience.

Following criticism, Uniyal defended his remarks at a press conference. “Look, we didn't even start it. Tell me, if he hadn't been a big artist, would he have been let off the hook? If he wasn't a big artist, why would there be an offer of 36 lakh? Would his mistakes be corrected?” he said.

“He was a big artist, but even now, I believe that — look, a big artist — as I said, if someone's health is bad, there are two things. They could have declined, or they could have told the public from the stage, ‘My health is not okay, my condition is not good.’ Because it is not written on anyone's face that their health is bad. We were not told either,” he added.

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Daler hasn't commented on the controversy or issued a statement yet.

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