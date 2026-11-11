Vinod Kapri submits an independent film, Pyre for consideration at the 99th Oscars.
Pyre has won 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film honours.
Gondhal remains India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards.
National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri is taking his independent film Pyre to the Oscars through a route outside India's official selection process. The film has been submitted for consideration in the General Entry categories of the 99th Academy Awards. Its story follows an elderly couple in a Himalayan village who continue to wait for their only son to return home.
Speaking exclusively to India Today, Kapri explained the thinking behind the submission. He said, "We made Pyre independently, with complete faith in the story and the people who brought it to life. We never imagined that two ordinary people from a small Himalayan village would touch so many hearts across the world. The film has travelled to international festivals, won awards and, most importantly, found its audience."
Pyre's Oscar submission and India's journey to the 99th Academy Awards
He added, "We believe independent cinema deserves the opportunity to compete on its own merits. Our decision to pursue the Academy Awards through the applicable independent submission route is an extension of that belief. This is not just a journey for our film; it is also a journey for the many independent filmmakers who continue to tell stories against all odds."
The development comes as India prepares for the 99th Academy Awards. Santosh Davakhar's Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as the country's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category. Another Indian film, Angh, directed by Theja Rio, has also become eligible for consideration in the category after winning the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. The Academy's revised rules recognise certain top honours at six major international film festivals as a route to eligibility.
Kapri's Pyre, however, is pursuing the independent submission route and should not be confused with India's official Oscar entry.
What is Vinod Kapri's Pyre about?
Set in the Himalayas, Pyre centres on Amma and Bubu, an elderly couple who have spent decades waiting for their only son. The film features Padam Singh and Hira Devi, two non-professional actors from Uttarakhand, and explores ageing, loneliness, migration and companionship.
The film has won 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film honours, and screened at festivals including Tallinn Black Nights, São Paulo and Cambridge. It was released in Indian cinemas in Hindi on October 30 and is scheduled to arrive in Malayalam on December 11, 2026.
Kapri recently also raised concerns about theatres being asked to remove Pyre shows to accommodate Namit Malhotra's big-budget Ramayana, which arrived in cinemas on November 5.