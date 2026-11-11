Kapil Sharma has released the trailer for the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring the cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari and others appear in the promo.
Khurrana says Barjatya made him do in Yeh Prem Mol Liya the things he had refused to do as a groom in real life.
Netflix unveiled the trailer for the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which brings together the cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The line-up includes Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya cast in The Great Indian Kapil Show
The promo feels like a family get-together. Kapil jokes that, for the first time, the stage crowd equals the audience. The major highlight of the promo is when Ayushmann reveals that Barjatya made him do all those things which he didn't do as a groom.
Barjatya, who has been married for 40 years, recalls an old family condition. His mother wanted him to marry before he began his first film, fearing he might fall in love with an actress.
Khurrana then says he also married early, much like Barjatya. He goes on to describe his wedding to Tahira Kashyap and says he had turned down a sehra and didn't even sit on a horse for the ceremony. Khurrana then jokes that Barjatya pushed him to do in Yeh Prem Mol Liya everything he had skipped at his wedding.
The promo also shows Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover interacting with the film’s cast.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
The film marks Khurrana and Sharvari's maiden collaboration. Anupam Kher is also part of the cast.
Rajshri Productions has backed the film with Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has served as the music composer. The project marks Barjatya's comeback to direction after the 2022 National Award-winning film Uunchai.
It is also his reunion with Reshammiya after the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya will debut in theatres on November 27, 2026.