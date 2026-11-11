According to trade website Sacnilk, Scene collected ₹14.95 crore gross at the India box office on Tuesday. This was lower than its earnings during the preceding four days, when the film benefited from the Diwali weekend and collected around ₹25 crore daily. On Wednesday, November 11, it had earned ₹36.58 lakh so far, taking its total domestic collection to ₹113.52 crore.