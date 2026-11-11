Scene has grossed ₹174.40 crore worldwide after five days in theatres.
Suriya could become the first Tamil actor with three ₹200 crore grossers.
Jithu Madhavan’s crime drama collected ₹14.95 crore in India on Tuesday.
Suriya’s Scene has continued its successful theatrical run, taking its worldwide box-office collection close to ₹175 crore after five days. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film recorded a drop in domestic collections on Tuesday, November 10, but its overall performance remains strong. With its worldwide gross at ₹174.40 crore, the film is now within reach of the ₹200 crore milestone.
According to trade website Sacnilk, Scene collected ₹14.95 crore gross at the India box office on Tuesday. This was lower than its earnings during the preceding four days, when the film benefited from the Diwali weekend and collected around ₹25 crore daily. On Wednesday, November 11, it had earned ₹36.58 lakh so far, taking its total domestic collection to ₹113.52 crore.
Suriya eyes a record with three ₹200 crore films
At the worldwide box office, Scene has earned ₹174.40 crore so far. A crossing of ₹200 crore would give Suriya a significant milestone in his career. The actor has already had two major commercial successes this year, with Karuppu reportedly earning over ₹300 crore worldwide and Vishwanath and Sons collecting more than ₹200 crore globally.
If Scene joins the two films, Suriya will become the first actor in Tamil cinema to have three films cross the ₹200 crore worldwide mark in a single calendar year. The achievement would also underline his strong commercial run in 2026.
What is Suriya’s Scene about?
The film has also received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences. Several critics have described it as Suriya’s best film of the year, praising its quirky storytelling and its take on superstardom.
In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraj, a police officer who comes out of retirement to investigate a puzzling serial killer case. The investigation takes an unexpected turn when the murders appear connected to a case he had previously solved. Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, who assists him, while the supporting cast includes Naslen, Anandraj, Lal and Gajaraj.
With no major Tamil releases lined up over the next nine days, Scene could have room to maintain its box-office momentum. Its next target is the ₹200 crore worldwide mark, which would put Suriya in record territory.