AR Rahman’s Gurugram Concert Postponed To 2027 Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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AR Rahman Gurugram concert postponed: The show was scheduled for 7 pm at Backyard Sports Club as part of the Wonderment Tour

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AR Rahman Gurugram concert postponed to 2027 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • AR Rahman’s Gurugram concert on November 21 has been postponed.

  • The show was scheduled at Backyard Sports Club as part of the Wonderment Tour.

  • Unforeseen circumstances and last-minute critical developments led to the postponement.

Music composer AR Rahman’s Gurugram concert on November 21, 2026, has been postponed, with organisers moving the show to next year and ticketing platforms starting refunds for buyers. Organisers have now said it will move to 2027, but they have not fixed a new date.

Why is AR Rahman Gurugram concert postponed?

The show was set for 7 pm at Backyard Sports Club in Gurgaon as part of Rahman’s Wonderment Tour. Ticketing platforms have started sending cancellation emails and refund details to customers.

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Eva Live, the concert’s primary national producer, told Hindustan Times, “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute critical developments that cannot be avoided, AR Rahman will be postponing the date of Delhi concert to next year.”

Tickets refunds underway

Ticketing platforms have started issuing cancellation emails and sharing refund details with customers affected by the postponement. Fans who had booked seats are receiving their money back.

Tickets for the show were priced from ₹2,499 for general standing access to ₹150,000 for premium VIP decks.

Fan express disappointment

The postponement has disappointed several concertgoers, some of whom had already arranged travel to Gurugram for the performance. Many had made plans well in advance for the November 21 event.

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The postponement follows a row over Rahman’s Harmony of Hearts concert in Delhi last year. Some ticket holders got cancellation notices just 24 hours before the show.

That concert still went ahead, but some ticket holders could not attend after their bookings were cancelled.

AR Rahman Brushes Off Backlash Surrounding Ramayana Music

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On the work front, the Oscar-winning composer collaborated with Hans Zimmer on the music for Ramayana, which has been well received by music lovers. However, Rahman faced criticism and social media backlash over his musical score from a section of people.

Ramayana Part One hit theatres on November 5 and is successfully running in theatres. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey.

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