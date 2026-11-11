Salman Khan shared the trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on Tuesday night.
At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Salman said the film focuses on soldiers and their families, not a political statement.
The project was earlier conceived as Battle of Galwan.
The trailer of Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan in the lead, was released on Tuesday (November 10) night, days after its launch event in Mumbai. Khan plays an Indian Army soldier in the upcoming war drama, earlier titled Battle of Galwan.
Vamshi Paidipally, who is working with Salman on the yet-to-be-titled SVC63, has reposted the Maatrubhumi trailer on X (formerly Twitter) and said he knew the stress and sacrifice Khan went through for the film.
Vamshi Paidipally on Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer
Sharing the trailer on X, Salman wrote, “Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. (Should I release it today or tomorrow? Do tomorrow's work today, and today's work right now.) Enjoy the trailer.”
Praising the actor’s effort, he added, “@BeingSalmanKhan Sir... I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film...Your Strength and Commitment shine through... Wishing You all the Love, Peace & Success You truly deserve Sir…(sic)”
He also wished the rest of the team well. “Wishing @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda and the whole Team the Best of Everything..(sic)”, he added.
About Maatrubhumi
Maatrubhumi, which was first conceived as Battle of Galwan, was supposed to show the aftermath of the 2020–2021 China–India border skirmish. In that version, Salman had been cast as Colonel B Santosh Babu. But that version was changed later. The makers revised the story, changed the title and went back for reshoots, turning the film into its current version ahead of release.
What Salman Khan said about Maatrubhumi
At the trailer launch, Salman said the film is a story about soldiers and their families rather than a political statement.
He rejected suggestions of political pressure. “This narrative that we are going against China or that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it…this is all nonsense. It’s not true at all.” He also explained what the film is trying to show. “We have made a film about soldiers and what they and their families go through. We have shown that side and this side too. So, there are no negative forces here. Only their circumstances are such. And for these soldiers, the nation comes first. They like each other, but when a situation arises, both sides try to resolve it,” Salman said.
Maatrubhumi will hit the screens on December 4, 2026.
About Salman and Vamshi's film
SVC63 marks Salman and Vamshi's maiden collaboration. The film also stars Nayanthara in the female lead role.