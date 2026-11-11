He rejected suggestions of political pressure. “This narrative that we are going against China or that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it…this is all nonsense. It’s not true at all.” He also explained what the film is trying to show. “We have made a film about soldiers and what they and their families go through. We have shown that side and this side too. So, there are no negative forces here. Only their circumstances are such. And for these soldiers, the nation comes first. They like each other, but when a situation arises, both sides try to resolve it,” Salman said.