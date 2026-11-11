Ramayana Part One Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Storms Past ₹800 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ramayana Part One has achieved a new milestone by crossing the ₹800 crore mark worldwide.
In India, it is inching closer to the ₹500 crore mark.
The epic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which debuted in cinemas worldwide on November 5, is having a golden run at the box office. In six days since its release, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film has set a new benchmark by crossing the ₹800 crore worldwide mark. It has also stormed past the ₹400 crore net in India.
Ramayana Part One box office collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, the epic drama added ₹94.10 crore net in India on Tuesday, across 24,344 shows. Hindi led with ₹76 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹7.75 crore and Telugu at ₹4 crore. Tamil contributed ₹3.60 crore and Malayalam ₹2.75 crore.
The Tuesday total came after a slowdown. Following a strong Monday jump, the film's India net fell 12.5% on Tuesday.
It had collected ₹107.50 crore on day five. The film began with ₹64.85 crore net, slipped on day two and then recovered over the weekend before surging again on Monday.
Ramayana Part One worldwide collection
Overseas, the movie added another ₹35 crore on Tuesday, taking its cumulative international gross to ₹297.00 crore.
The overseas business took the worldwide total to ₹823.50 crore.
Ramayana has already beaten Dhurandhar 2 on Day 5. However, it is yet to beat the lifetime haul of Ranveer Singh starrer.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's Hindu epic. Made on a budget of ₹4000 crore, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Indira Krishna and Lara Dutta, among others, round out the cast.