Daniel Radcliffe May Skip HBO’s Harry Potter Series, Says Eight Hours Is A Lot To Watch

Daniel Radcliffe is unsure about watching HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series.
The actor refuses to give 12-year-old Dominic McLaughlin advice.
Radcliffe played Harry Potter across eight Warner Bros. films between 2001 and 2011.
Daniel Radcliffe may have played Harry Potter across eight films, but the actor is not certain he will watch HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. In an interview with the Associated Press, Radcliffe said he was unsure about following the new adaptation, which features 12-year-old Dominic McLaughlin as the young wizard. He also explained why he has chosen not to offer his successor any acting advice, although he is looking forward to meeting him.
Why Daniel Radcliffe may not watch HBO's Harry Potter series
Radcliffe admitted that he has already spent a considerable amount of time with the franchise and is not someone who regularly watches television. Explaining his hesitation, he said, “I don’t know if I will, honestly. I’ve watched [and] been in a lot of ‘Harry Potter’ already. Also, I don’t watch any TV. I haven’t seen ‘Breaking Bad’; I haven’t seen ‘Mad Men’; I haven’t seen some of the real classics. So, you know. Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”
The actor was speaking at the New York premiere of Netflix's animated film Steps, which releases on November 20.
Daniel Radcliffe has no advice for Dominic McLaughlin
Radcliffe also made it clear that he does not want to influence McLaughlin's experience of playing Harry Potter. He said, “I’m really, truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice,” before explaining that he did not want his comments to follow the young actor through interviews. He added, “He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me.”
However, Radcliffe is keen to meet McLaughlin and hopes the young cast enjoys the experience. Last year, he revealed that he had written the new actor a letter wishing him well. McLaughlin sent back what Radcliffe described as “a very sweet note”.
Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter journey
Radcliffe became internationally recognised after playing Harry Potter in all eight Warner Bros. films released between 2001 and 2011. Since then, he has worked across films, television and theatre. He currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan in NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and is part of the voice cast of Steps.
HBO's new Harry Potter series will premiere on December 25, with McLaughlin taking over the title role.