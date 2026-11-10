Daniel Radcliffe May Skip HBO’s Harry Potter Series, Says Eight Hours Is A Lot To Watch

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed why he may not watch HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series and explained why he does not want to give young actor Dominic McLaughlin advice

image Prefer on Google
HBO’s new Harry Potter series
Daniel Radcliffe likely to skip HBO’s new Harry Potter series Photo: IMDb/ X
Summary of this article

  • Daniel Radcliffe is unsure about watching HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series.

  • The actor refuses to give 12-year-old Dominic McLaughlin advice.

  • Radcliffe played Harry Potter across eight Warner Bros. films between 2001 and 2011.

Daniel Radcliffe may have played Harry Potter across eight films, but the actor is not certain he will watch HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. In an interview with the Associated Press, Radcliffe said he was unsure about following the new adaptation, which features 12-year-old Dominic McLaughlin as the young wizard. He also explained why he has chosen not to offer his successor any acting advice, although he is looking forward to meeting him.

Why Daniel Radcliffe may not watch HBO's Harry Potter series

Radcliffe admitted that he has already spent a considerable amount of time with the franchise and is not someone who regularly watches television. Explaining his hesitation, he said, “I don’t know if I will, honestly. I’ve watched [and] been in a lot of ‘Harry Potter’ already. Also, I don’t watch any TV. I haven’t seen ‘Breaking Bad’; I haven’t seen ‘Mad Men’; I haven’t seen some of the real classics. So, you know. Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”

The actor was speaking at the New York premiere of Netflix's animated film Steps, which releases on November 20.

Related Content
Potter’s wheels are turning furiously in villages for Ayodhya Deepotsava - null
Nicholas Cage, Antonio Banderas - Illustration
Still - IMDB
Gary Oldman - X
Gary Oldman Bets On HBO's Harry Potter Show To Be 'More Satisfying' Than The Iconic Film Series

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Daniel Radcliffe has no advice for Dominic McLaughlin

Radcliffe also made it clear that he does not want to influence McLaughlin's experience of playing Harry Potter. He said, “I’m really, truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice,” before explaining that he did not want his comments to follow the young actor through interviews. He added, “He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me.”

However, Radcliffe is keen to meet McLaughlin and hopes the young cast enjoys the experience. Last year, he revealed that he had written the new actor a letter wishing him well. McLaughlin sent back what Radcliffe described as “a very sweet note”.

Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter journey

Radcliffe became internationally recognised after playing Harry Potter in all eight Warner Bros. films released between 2001 and 2011. Since then, he has worked across films, television and theatre. He currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan in NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and is part of the voice cast of Steps.

The Pitt Lawsuit: ER Creator Michael Crichton's Estate Wins Key Appeal Against Warner Bros

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

HBO's new Harry Potter series will premiere on December 25, with McLaughlin taking over the title role.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories