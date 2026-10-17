True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage And Antonio Banderas Join HBO’s Acclaimed Crime Franchise

HBO has announced the new leads of True Detective Season 5.
Nicholas Cage and Antonio Banderas will anchor the upcoming season.
After steering the earlier season, Night Country, Issa López is returning as the showrunner.
Spanning a decade and a half, five seasons, and 30 chapters, HBO’s True Detective set the gold standard for complex, intelligent TV crime dramas. Central to the anthology's enduring popularity is its iconic lead duo, a trend launched by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the inaugural season and carried through to Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the latest chapter, Night Country. Maintaining its tradition of massive star wattage, HBO has now revealed the blockbuster pair anchoring Season 5: legendary Hollywood heavyweights Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas.
Brought by True Detective Season: Night Country showrunner Issa López, the latest season of HBO's critically acclaimed anthology series is set to relocate the investigative work to Jamaica Bay, New York. Details on plot and the release date are under wraps. Banderas is set to star as Rai García while Cage has boarded for the role of Henry Logan. The new season is set to begin filming in 2027.
Nicholas Cage Confirms True Detective Casting
Rumours of Cage's potential involvement have persisted since August 2025. Last week, Cage announced at his New York Comic Con “Spotlight” panel on Saturday morning that he’s in the next season to follow True Detective: Night Country. “My agent’s out there somewhere listening,” Cage told the crowd.
“You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention,” Cage said. “You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective.”
He also added, “That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?”
Coming off his work on Prime Video's Spider-Noir, Cage’s next major outing is portraying famous football icon and gaming pioneer John Madden in Prime's Madden. Banderas was seen in the TIFF hit Up Against It and the biographical feature Tony.