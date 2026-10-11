Nicolas Cage refused an AI waiver for Spider-Noir and criticised Amazon’s approach.
Spider-Noir earned 11 Emmy nominations despite cancellation after one season.
Cage teased a True Detective role and praised Gen-Z filmmaker Kane Parsons.
Nicolas Cage has said he is unlikely to work with Amazon again after refusing to sign an artificial intelligence (AI) waiver for Spider-Noir. Speaking at New York Comic Con, the actor also revealed that he hopes to work with younger filmmakers and teased his next television project, HBO’s True Detective.
Why Nicolas Cage is unhappy with Amazon
During a panel on the Empire Stage at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Cage criticised Amazon’s approach to AI and explained why he refused to sign the waiver.
“Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI,” Cage said. “I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let him use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay.”
Amazon cancelled Spider-Noir after one season, despite strong viewership and 11 Emmy nominations. The series reportedly accumulated 2.6 billion minutes viewed in its first six weeks. It also won several awards at the 2026 Emmys, including honours for stunt coordination, sound editing, title design, special visual effects and cinematography.
Nicolas Cage wants to work with Gen-Z filmmakers
Cage also expressed interest in collaborating with younger directors, particularly those who have built audiences through online platforms. He praised Kane Parsons, the Gen-Z filmmaker behind Backrooms, whose YouTube success helped him enter Hollywood.
“I got to get with these young directors who are Gen Z, and they’re going at it their own way, whether it’s through the YouTube culture or whatever it is,” Cage said. “They’re doing it from scratch and by hand. I want to get with that.”
Nicolas Cage teases True Detective role
The actor also spoke about exploring more television roles after Spider-Noir marked his first leading part in a TV series. He then appeared to reveal his next project, a season of HBO’s True Detective.
“My agent’s out there somewhere listening,” Cage quipped. “That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?”
HBO had not immediately responded to a request for comment on Cage’s reported involvement in the series.