Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle their nearly five-year Château Miraval dispute.
Jolie’s 2022 countersuit included allegations involving Pitt and their children.
The FBI investigated the 2016 plane incident but filed no criminal charges.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their long-running legal dispute over Château Miraval, their former jointly owned winery in the south of France. The case, which began with a disagreement over the sale of Jolie’s stake in the business, later brought allegations of physical and emotional abuse involving Pitt into public view. The former couple announced the settlement in a joint statement by their representatives to the media on Wednesday, bringing an end to a legal battle that had lasted nearly five years.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie issue joint statement
“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” Pitt and Jolie said in a joint statement issued through their representatives. “Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, both sides moved to dismiss their claims against each other, although the terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The winery dispute began after Jolie sold her stake in Château Miraval to billionaire Yuri Shefler for $64 million. Pitt had filed a lawsuit in 2022, alleging that she had breached an unwritten agreement requiring both parties to approve any sale.
Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations against Brad Pitt
In her countersuit, Jolie alleged that Pitt had been physically and emotionally abusive towards her and their children during an altercation on a private plane in 2016. According to her court filing, Pitt grabbed and shook her by the head and shoulders, choked one of their children and struck another in the face. These claims were denied by Pitt’s representatives.
At the time, a Pitt spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that Jolie’s account was “constantly evolving.” His lawyer, Anne Kiley, also told Rolling Stone in 2022: “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do.”
The FBI investigated the 2016 incident but declined to file criminal charges. According to The New York Times, a redacted report indicated that an investigating agent had found probable cause to pursue a criminal case, but prosecutors ultimately decided against charges.
Brad Pitt’s remaining Château Miraval legal battle
The settlement does not end Pitt’s separate legal claims against Shefler and his company, Tenute del Mondo, over the winery acquisition. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt is seeking an opportunity to purchase Jolie’s shares at the same valuation Shefler paid, along with unspecified damages.