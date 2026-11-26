Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their long-running legal dispute over Château Miraval, their former jointly owned winery in the south of France. The case, which began with a disagreement over the sale of Jolie’s stake in the business, later brought allegations of physical and emotional abuse involving Pitt into public view. The former couple announced the settlement in a joint statement by their representatives to the media on Wednesday, bringing an end to a legal battle that had lasted nearly five years.