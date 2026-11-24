Miley Cyrus got married to her long time boyfriend Maxx Morando on November 21, 2026.
Miley Cyrus' father, Billy, shared unseen snaps from her wedding.
The singer was seen dancing with her father and crying during her wedding vows.
Pop singer Miley Cyrus is happily married to her long time boyfriend and musician Maxx Morando. On November 21, 2026, the couple tied the knot, and Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted an array of unseen pictures from his daughter's wedding on social media. The snaps showcased Miley's emotional moments, including her teary-eyed vows and a special dance with her dad.
Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional
Miley Cyrus' father, Billy, took to his social media handle to post unseen snaps from his daughter's wedding. One snap showed Miley dancing with her dad, resting her head on his shoulder. Another snap showed the singer wiping away her tears as her husband, Maxx, exchanged the wedding vows.
The pictures also had Billy posing with fiancée Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian. In another nostalgic snap, he shared a photo of Miley from her childhood, holding a drink.
Billy, the proud father of the singer, captioned the emotional post as, "My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honoured to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!"
For Miley's dad, Billy, his daughter's wedding was not just about welcoming his son-in-law. The snaps showed how a father is happiest when he sees his daughter with the man of her dreams.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding
Miley and Maxx were linked romantically in 2021 after they were spotted at Miley's New Year's Eve party in Miami. They also shared a kiss during an outing in West Hollywood, which fuelled more speculation about their relationship.
After five years together, Maxx and Miley married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California. In December 2025, Miley and Maxx confirmed their engagement, and reports say Maxx proposed during their holiday in Kyoto, Japan. Maxx has also contributed to Miley's album Endless Summer Vacation, released in 2023, and Something Beautiful, released in 2025.