Billy, the proud father of the singer, captioned the emotional post as, "My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honoured to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!"