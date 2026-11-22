Maxx Morando wanted a low-key wedding

A report by PEOPLE earlier revealed that Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando wanted a small but meaningful wedding occasion. Maxx Morando did not want his wedding with Miley Cyrus to be on a grand scale as the report stated, “Maxx is extremely private, and that’s just not who he is. When they do get married, it will be something smaller and meaningful to them. Not a big Hollywood production."