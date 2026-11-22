Singer Miley Cyrus has reportedly tied the knot with musician Maxx Morando.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando reportedly wed in Palm Springs, California.
Miley Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, attended the wedding.
Singer Miley Cyrus has reportedly married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Palm Springs, California. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight and PEOPLE, the couple married on November 21, 2026, in the presence of family and friends.
Miley Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, attended the wedding ceremony. They witnessed the 'I do' ceremony of Cyrus, 33 and Morando, 28. Reports of Miley and Maxx's wedding come a year after the couple got engaged in 2025.
Maxx Morando wanted a low-key wedding
A report by PEOPLE earlier revealed that Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando wanted a small but meaningful wedding occasion. Maxx Morando did not want his wedding with Miley Cyrus to be on a grand scale as the report stated, “Maxx is extremely private, and that’s just not who he is. When they do get married, it will be something smaller and meaningful to them. Not a big Hollywood production."
Wedding rehearsal dinner hosted by the pair
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando kicked off their wedding celebrations with a rehearsal dinner on November 20, 2026. Lily-Rose Purcell, who is Miley's stepsister, reportedly offered a glimpse through pictures shared on her Instagram. One snap showed the dinner menu with 'M+M' written at the top.
The celebration was kept private, and the pair chose to spend their special day with their loved ones rather than making it a grand affair. Miley's mom, Tish and her younger sister, Noah, had also attended the wedding rehearsal dinner.
Despite Miley and Maxx making public appearances together, the couple always kept their relationship out of the public limelight. It was in December 2025, when Miley Cyrus showed off her diamond engagement ring at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles. Neither Miley nor Maxx has posted their official wedding pictures yet.