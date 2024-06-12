Miley Cyrus Steps Out For A Special Sushi Date With Beau Maxx Morando

Recently, the couple stepped out for a date night in West Hollywood. The two appeared to be in great spirits while out on a date to enjoy an oriental meal, reports People magazine. A source said: "Max and Miley were on a date night eating sushi at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and were really cute. They seem happy together. They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their favourite spots. She's just cool all around.” In February, a source told People that the couple is living together and Miley, 31, is "very happy with him.”