Charlie Puth will perform in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
The singer shared his excitement to perform for Indian fans
Charlie Puth will be accompanied by singer Ellie Goulding
American singer Charlie Puth will make his India debut in February 2027 for his performance at the Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai. The singer will be performing with British singer Ellie Goulding on February 13.
The singer, popular for his songs like Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore, See You Again, Left And Right, released a statement sharing his excitement to perform in India.
Sharing his excitement to perform with Indian fans, Puth said, "I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can't wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai."
The singer added, "I'm looking forward to being there on February 13, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates."
The single-day festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and will also feature Indian artistes such as Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, amongst other names.
The event marks the launch of Johnnie & Co., a live entertainment and creative collaboration platform by Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water.
While this will be Puth's first visit to the country, Goulding has visited India earlier for a private event in December 2016.
When Charlie Puth met Sadhguru
Puth's Indian fans were elated when the singer met spiritual leader and Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru in 2021. He posted a picture of himself sitting next to him and wrote in the caption, "Thank you Sadhguru". However, not much is known about the details of their meeting.