Art & Entertainment

Charlie Puth Teases New Track, Hints At Taylor Swift For Name-Check

Singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his unusual ways of composing songs, has appreciated the recognition from billionaire singer Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Instagram
Charlie Puth Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his unusual ways of composing songs, has appreciated the recognition from billionaire singer Taylor Swift.

Charlie teased a new song on TikTok just days after responding to Swift, 34, who named him in a song on her new ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album, reports People magazine.

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you”, the ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer wrote over a clip of himself singing along to his new song.

He further mentioned: “This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for a while. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So, I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24 as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support…you know who you are.”

Advertisement

As per People, on Swift’s 11th studio album, which was released on April 19, she name-checks the musician in the title track. In the song, Swift playfully mocks a former flame about his love for vintage typewriters and likening himself to legendary poets.

"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate/We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artiste", she sings on the track, making a reference to the ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates