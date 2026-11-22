Singer Miley Cyrus got married to musician Maxx Morando.
For her wedding, Miley Cyrus wore an open-back white gown.
Miley Cyrus was seen being emotional at her wedding with Maxx Morando.
Singer Miley Cyrus has tied the knot with longtime lover and musician, Maxx Morando. The pair tied the knot on November 21, 2026, at an intimate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs. Now, the first pictures and videos from the celebrations have gone viral, and Miley could be seen in tears. She tied the knot with her closest family and friends.
Miley Cyrus wipes her tears as she married Maxx Morando
TMZ obtained exclusive pictures and videos from Miley Cyrus's wedding. The wedding ceremony took place in Palm Springs, home of legendary singer Frank Sinatra. For her wedding, Miley Cyrus wore an open-back white gown that had an extended train and open sleeves. The singer completed her look with a neatly styled updo hairstyle, coupled with pointed-toe heels and drop earrings.
Miley, as seen in the snap, looked extremely emotional on her special day. She took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears before reading her wedding vows. Her husband, Maxx Morando, wore a black suit and looked dapper in the same.
In one of the other moments captured on camera, the wedding officiant was seen lowering the microphone so that Maxx could deliver his vows. The wedding ceremony of Maxx and Miley reportedly had 100 guests.
Inside Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding celebrations kicked off with a rehearsal dinner attended by the couple's closest family and friends. TMZ also reported that the pre-wedding gathering for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Murando featured a menu that included filet mignon and lobster ravioli, among other dishes.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Murando's wedding marks a new chapter for the couple, as they have always kept their relationship out of the public limelight. Cyrus and Murando met on a blind date in 2021. In a conversation with British Vogue, Miley spoke about her cute meeting with Maxx and stated, "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave." Miley was charmed that Maxx had no interest in being a huge celebrity.
Morando, who is known for playing the drums for the post-punk band called Lilly, was seen supporting Cyrus at all her events. Maxx Morando was seen at major events such as the 2024 Grammy Awards, where the Flowers singer won her first two Recording Academy Awards. During Miley's Record of the Year acceptance speech, she acknowledged Maxx as her partner.