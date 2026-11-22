Miley Cyrus and Maxx Murando's wedding marks a new chapter for the couple, as they have always kept their relationship out of the public limelight. Cyrus and Murando met on a blind date in 2021. In a conversation with British Vogue, Miley spoke about her cute meeting with Maxx and stated, "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave." Miley was charmed that Maxx had no interest in being a huge celebrity.