Miley Cyrus Announces New Album, Bass Persuades, Debut Hollywood Bowl Performances

Regarding the new album, Cyrus earlier spoke to Wonderland, “This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered. There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life. But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras. That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before. A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found from myself. That’s probably been the biggest evolution. Once your relationship with yourself changes, every relationship around you changes too. I think this record celebrates both of those equally.”