Miley Cyrus Announces New Album, Bass Persuades, Debut Hollywood Bowl Performances

Miley Cyrus has announced her latest album, Bass Persuades.
It'll be out on September 18.
Cyrus also shared that she'll be performing at the Hollywood Bowl.
Miley Cyrus is set to launch her new and 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, along with two rare Hollywood Bowl shows after several days of teasing that she had a new musical era in the works. The album will be out on September 18.
“Music takes hold of us,” she wrote in the caption. “We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong.”
“Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between,” she continued. “That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album.”
The star also posted an edgy video of herself shredding on electric guitar in a white jumpsuit, coupled with a gritty, thrashing instrumental that likely features on Bass Persuades.
Miley Announces Hollywood Bowl Debut
The artist also declared that she'll be performing at the Hollywood Bowl. The dates will be October 16 and 18, and she’s expected to perform the new album in its entirety.
“It’s been a while,” she wrote in the Instagram post, claiming that the Los Angeles venue is her “favorite place to experience music and see [her] favorite artists.”
“I’ve sat in those seats many times, but I’ve never taken the stage,” she added. “LA is my heart and I’m bringing it home. See you there.”
Regarding the new album, Cyrus earlier spoke to Wonderland, “This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered. There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life. But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras. That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before. A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found from myself. That’s probably been the biggest evolution. Once your relationship with yourself changes, every relationship around you changes too. I think this record celebrates both of those equally.”
Cyrus’ last album, Something Beautiful, rose to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 2025. Before that there was 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation, which landed the star an eight-week Billboard Hot 100-topping hit with the Grammy-winning smash Flowers.