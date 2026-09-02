Sonu Sood Reaches Flood-Hit Nepal, Promises Victims A ‘New Beginning’ After Tragedy

Sonu Sood reaches Nepal with food, blankets and essential relief supplies.
The actor promises continued support as flood-hit families rebuild their lives.
Nepal's latest update reported 939 deaths and 3,925 people missing.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood reaches flood-hit Nepal as communities continue to grapple with the devastating aftermath of the recent floods. The actor travelled to the country with relief supplies from India and met families who have lost homes and loved ones in the disaster. Sharing pictures from his visit, Sonu assured those affected that they would not have to face the difficult road ahead alone.
The actor was seen interacting with people on the ground and listening to their immediate concerns. In his social media post, Sonu spoke about the scale of the personal loss suffered by many families and promised to help them find a new beginning. His visit has since drawn praise from fans, who applauded him for personally reaching Nepal to support the relief effort.
Sonu Sood brings relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal
Speaking to ANI, Sonu said that he had travelled to Nepal to meet the flood victims and stand with people in need. He revealed that his team had brought blankets and food materials from India while continuing to assess what further assistance was required.
The actor also acknowledged the challenges involved in transporting supplies across the border. However, he assured that the support would not stop after the immediate relief phase.
Sonu said his team would continue working to send essential materials from India and ensure that assistance reached affected communities in the coming months.
Sonu Sood promises continued support for Nepal flood victims
The actor's visit comes as rescue and recovery efforts continue across Nepal following the devastating floods. Several families have been displaced while others are still searching for missing relatives.
According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 939 people had died while 3,925 remained missing, including 592 foreign nationals, in the latest available update.
Sonu's decision to travel to the affected areas has once again brought attention to his relief work. For now, his focus appears to be on providing immediate assistance while helping families take the first steps towards rebuilding what they have lost.