Nicholas Cage's Spider-Noir Scrapped After Emmy-Nominated First Season By Prime Video

Spider-Noir is cancelled after its first season.
Prime Video isn't moving forward with Nicholas Cage's Marvel show.
The first season fetched 11 Emmy nominations.
In disappointing news for eager fans, Amazon Prime Video has axed Spider-Noir, the live-action Marvel series after eight episodes. The news arrives as Spider-Noir scooped 11 Emmy nominations, making it Prime Video’s most-nominated show this year.
Led By Nicholas Cage, the show circles Ben Reilly, a hardened private investigator navigating 1930s New York. After a devastating personal loss, he’s forced to confront the ghosts of his past. Once celebrated as the city’s sole masked hero, “The Spider,” Reilly has spent years dissociating that former life — until a mysterious new case leads to his having to pick up the identity he thought he left behind.
The decision of cancellation comes just four months after all eight episodes of Spider-Noir Season 1 premiered in May 2026. Spider-Noir was touted as the first chapter in Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios’ stints to expand stories within Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters. The companies originally intended for Silk: Spider Society as the first project under that aegis but shelved it before production.
Spider-Noir Season 1 Reception
Critics and audiences loved the show. Nielsen data indicates that Spider-Noir achieved 2.6 billion viewing minutes in the US during its first six weeks. Yet, its audience momentum reportedly failed to match the performance of some of Prime Video’s bigger crowd-pleasing hits, including Reacher and Off Campus. It also struck a 92% critical rating and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But the show was an expensive undertaking and the streamers aren't convinced about the sustainability of launching another season.
Created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, Spider-Noir was executive produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collaborators Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, among others. Harry Bradbeer directed the opening two episodes. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also served as executive producers. Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson also starred in the first season.