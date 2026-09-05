Nicholas Cage's Spider-Noir Scrapped After Emmy-Nominated First Season By Prime Video

Spider-Noir Season 1 Reception

Critics and audiences loved the show. Nielsen data indicates that Spider-Noir achieved 2.6 billion viewing minutes in the US during its first six weeks. Yet, its audience momentum reportedly failed to match the performance of some of Prime Video’s bigger crowd-pleasing hits, including Reacher and Off Campus. It also struck a 92% critical rating and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But the show was an expensive undertaking and the streamers aren't convinced about the sustainability of launching another season.