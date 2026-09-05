Salman Khan Returns To Bigg Boss 20 Sets As Season 20 Shoot Begins

Salman Khan has started filming Bigg Boss 20 ahead of its premiere.
The actor appeared frustrated after repeated requests from waiting paparazzi.
Bigg Boss 20 marks Salman’s continued association with the franchise’s milestone 20th season.
Salman Khan has begun shooting Bigg Boss 20, returning to the reality show for its landmark 20th season. The actor was spotted outside the sets in a cowboy-inspired look and appeared to lose patience when paparazzi repeatedly asked him to pose for photographs.
Salman returns for Bigg Boss 20
The upcoming season marks another milestone for Salman, who has become closely associated with the Hindi version of Bigg Boss over the years. He first took over as host in Season 4 in 2010, replacing Amitabh Bachchan, and has remained the show's most recognisable face since then.
The new season will also introduce viewers to a new Bigg Boss house, with the makers teasing a fantasy-inspired design featuring elements such as an Alice in Wonderland-inspired set-up and a shark-themed pool.
Salman Khan gets irritated with paparazzi
A video from the sets shows Salman posing for photographers before appearing frustrated by requests to continue. The actor was heard telling those around him that posing for cameras was not his job and that he did not need to come in front of them.
He was also seen asking the paparazzi to maintain some distance from the stage. When more photographs were requested, his response appeared increasingly irritated, with the actor repeating, “Photos… photos… photos.”
Despite the brief moment of frustration, Salman eventually continued posing for the photographers. He was also seen taking photographs with them before heading inside to begin work on the show.
Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, with the show set to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.