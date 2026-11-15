HBO’s Harry Potter Show Drops First Clip, Featuring Hogwarts Feast

HBO's Harry Potter show dropped its first full-length clip.
The reboot gives a glimpse at the Welcoming Feast in Hogwarts.
The first season premieres on December 25.
HBO has unveiled a fresh clip from its upcoming Harry Potter television series, giving audiences another glimpse into the Wizarding World ahead of the show's debut next month. Honed by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, the high-profile reboot revisits the adventures of Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) more than twenty years after the original feature film franchise first launched. Serving as the second major live-action screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling book series, the project seeks to deliver a faithful, long-form exploration of the beloved novels.
The newly released preview transports viewers straight into Hogwarts’ iconic Great Hall, capturing Harry and his fellow first-year students enjoying a meal as dishes magically appear across the sprawling banquet tables. Alongside the dining hall spectacle, the footage shifts to a quiet exchange between Headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow) and Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), who are seen discussing Harry’s sorting into Gryffindor house.
Excitement For Harry Potter HBO Series Accelerates
With roughly six weeks remaining until the show arrives for its scheduled Christmas premiere, anticipation continues to acclerate around how HBO will remould the familiar narrative for a new generation. Despite ongoing public debate surrounding Rowling and mixed reactions online toward several key casting choices, the network is placing immense confidence in the franchise's enduring global appeal. Much is riding on the debut season delivering massive viewership for the streamer, especially given that a second season has already been greenlit and is currently in production.
The road to the small screen has been years in the making. HBO initially confirmed plans for a multi-season television adaptation in 2021, billing it as a decade-spanning commitment to the source material. An exhaustive global casting search started in 2024, attracting auditions from more than 40,000 young hopefuls vying to play the central trio. Following months of selection, McLaughlin, Stout, and Stanton were officially announced as the new leads in May 2025. Principal photography commenced shortly thereafter in July 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, England, the very same studio facility that housed the original theatrical films.
Officially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first season premieres on December 25.