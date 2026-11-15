HBO’s Harry Potter Show Drops First Clip, Featuring Hogwarts Feast

Excitement For Harry Potter HBO Series Accelerates

With roughly six weeks remaining until the show arrives for its scheduled Christmas premiere, anticipation continues to acclerate around how HBO will remould the familiar narrative for a new generation. Despite ongoing public debate surrounding Rowling and mixed reactions online toward several key casting choices, the network is placing immense confidence in the franchise's enduring global appeal. Much is riding on the debut season delivering massive viewership for the streamer, especially given that a second season has already been greenlit and is currently in production.