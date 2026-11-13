Scene Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Starrer Reaches ₹200 Crore Milestone Globally

Scene's India net collection stands at over ₹100 crore.
The Suriya and Naslen film added over ₹6 crore in India on Thursday despite a 24.2% dip from the previous day
Overseas collections rose to ₹71 crore, taking the film’s worldwide run deeper into its first week.
Suriya-starrer action comedy, Scene, which hit the screens on November 6, has reached the ₹200 crore milestone globally within its first week in theatres, even after the collections dropped on Thursday (Day 7). In India, it has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone.
Scene box office collection Day 7
According to Sacnilk, Thursday India net collection fell 24.2% from the previous day, signalling a slowdown after a strong start.
It collected ₹6.10 crore in India across its Tamil and Telugu versions. It has made a business both at home and overseas and now heads into its second weekend with momentum still intact.
Scene Day 7 box office breakdown
Out of ₹6.10 crore in India, the Tamil version contributed ₹4.50 crore from 3,643 shows, while the Telugu release added ₹1.60 crore from 1,419 shows. It was screened across 5,062 shows on day 7.
Its best India net collection came on Sunday, when it raked in ₹23.65 crore.
Overseas, the earned added ₹4 crore, pushing cumulative overseas gross to ₹71 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹200.60 crore in seven days.
Occupancy also showed the gap between the two language versions. The Tamil release logged overall occupancy of 29.35%, with 20.69% in morning shows, 28.08% in the afternoon, 31.92% in the evening and 36.69% at night. The Telugu version recorded overall occupancy of 19.36%, with 15.55% in the morning, 20.27% in the afternoon, 15.18% in the evening and 25.45% at night.
Kerala saw ₹22.45 crore gross after six days. It is just ₹47 lakh short of the lifetime Kerala total of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.
Suriya plays Inbaraj, also known as DSP, an eccentric police officer who reopens a mysterious case from his past, leading to chaos and complications. Naslen plays the antagonist.