Scene Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Starrer Reaches ₹200 Crore Milestone Globally

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Scene movie box office collection Day 7: Suriya and Naslen-starrer saw a 24.2% drop from the previous day, signalling a slowdown after a strong start

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Scene movie box office
Scene movie box office collection Day 7 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Scene's India net collection stands at over ₹100 crore.

  • The Suriya and Naslen film added over ₹6 crore in India on Thursday despite a 24.2% dip from the previous day

  • Overseas collections rose to ₹71 crore, taking the film’s worldwide run deeper into its first week.

Suriya-starrer action comedy, Scene, which hit the screens on November 6, has reached the ₹200 crore milestone globally within its first week in theatres, even after the collections dropped on Thursday (Day 7). In India, it has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone.

Scene box office collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Thursday India net collection fell 24.2% from the previous day, signalling a slowdown after a strong start.

It collected ₹6.10 crore in India across its Tamil and Telugu versions. It has made a business both at home and overseas and now heads into its second weekend with momentum still intact.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Closes In On ₹175 Crore Worldwide Mark

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Scene Day 7 box office breakdown

Out of ₹6.10 crore in India, the Tamil version contributed ₹4.50 crore from 3,643 shows, while the Telugu release added ₹1.60 crore from 1,419 shows. It was screened across 5,062 shows on day 7.

The total India net collections of Scene stand at ₹111.55 crore (₹129.60 crore gross).

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Its best India net collection came on Sunday, when it raked in ₹23.65 crore.

Overseas, the earned added ₹4 crore, pushing cumulative overseas gross to ₹71 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹200.60 crore in seven days.

Occupancy also showed the gap between the two language versions. The Tamil release logged overall occupancy of 29.35%, with 20.69% in morning shows, 28.08% in the afternoon, 31.92% in the evening and 36.69% at night. The Telugu version recorded overall occupancy of 19.36%, with 15.55% in the morning, 20.27% in the afternoon, 15.18% in the evening and 25.45% at night.

Kerala saw ₹22.45 crore gross after six days. It is just ₹47 lakh short of the lifetime Kerala total of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

Suriya's film is also behind Kerala’s five highest-grossing Tamil films.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya’s Film Slows Down After ₹188 Crore Worldwide Run

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Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

Suriya plays Inbaraj, also known as DSP, an eccentric police officer who reopens a mysterious case from his past, leading to chaos and complications. Naslen plays the antagonist.

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