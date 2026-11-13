Scene Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Starrer Reaches ₹200 Crore Milestone Globally

Occupancy also showed the gap between the two language versions. The Tamil release logged overall occupancy of 29.35%, with 20.69% in morning shows, 28.08% in the afternoon, 31.92% in the evening and 36.69% at night. The Telugu version recorded overall occupancy of 19.36%, with 15.55% in the morning, 20.27% in the afternoon, 15.18% in the evening and 25.45% at night.