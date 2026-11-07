Bigg Boss Season 20 crosses 100 crore watch-time hours in under 60 days.
JioHotstar reports 350 crore votes, up 71 per cent from last season.
Gen Z contributes 45 per cent of Bigg Boss 20's total watch time.
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 20 has crossed 100 crore watch-time hours on JioHotstar in under 60 days, becoming the fastest season in the franchise's history to reach the milestone. The streaming platform announced the achievement on Friday, adding that the season also recorded the biggest opening day for a reality show on JioHotstar. The numbers underline the show's continued popularity, two decades after the franchise first arrived in India.
Bigg Boss 20 records 350 crore votes
Audience participation has also reached new highs this season. According to JioStar, more than 350 crore votes have been cast so far, marking a 71 per cent increase over the previous season. The number of fans voting has risen by 48 per cent.
The show's reach has extended beyond India. It has featured among JioHotstar's top five titles in the UK, Canada and Singapore since its premiere. In the UAE, it is currently the number one show on STARZPLAY and has remained among the platform's top 10 titles since it began streaming there.
Reacting to the milestone In a statement shared by JioStar, Salman Khan said, “Bigg Boss ka asli game sirf ghar ke andar nahi, ghar ke bahar bhi chalta hai, jahaan audience har moment se judi rehti hai. Reaching 100 crore watch-time hours on JioHotstar is a testament to the incredible love and connection our viewers share with the show.
“Every season brings something new, but what remains constant is the excitement and enthusiasm of our audience. This milestone belongs to each one of you. Thank you for being such an important part of the Bigg Boss journey,” Salman said in a statement.
Gen Z contributes 45 per cent of Bigg Boss watch time
Speaking about the milestone in a statement shared by JioStar, Alok Jain, Head of Hindi and English Entertainment Business at the company, said the show had crossed 100 crore watch-time hours with nearly half the season still to go. He also highlighted how viewers were participating through voting, polls and discussions.
According to the platform, Gen Z accounts for 45 per cent of the show's watch time, while connected TV viewership has also grown. Its most-watched Indian markets include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, along with Lucknow, Surat, Jaipur and Nagpur.
Hosted by Salman Khan, the Hindi season premiered in September on JioHotstar and Colors TV. The franchise currently runs in six languages, with the Hindi edition streaming round-the-clock on JioHotstar. The format is owned by Banijay Entertainment and produced by Endemol Shine India.