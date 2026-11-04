Rupali Ganguly approaches the Bombay High Court over alleged personality rights violations.
The Anupamaa actor has named 18 defendants in her legal suit.
Her petition seeks ₹5 lakh in token damages and AI content removal.
Television actor Rupali Ganguly has approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation and digital misuse of her identity. The Anupamaa actor has filed a suit against 18 defendants, including e-commerce platforms, fraudulent event-booking portals, Reddit, SeaArt AI, Google LLC, Central government ministries and unidentified 'John Does'.
The petition follows an order by Justice Rajesh S Patil, granting Ganguly leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent to institute the suit. She is represented by advocate Sana Raees Khan.
Rupali Ganguly alleges misuse of identity and AI-generated content
According to the petition, several entities have allegedly used Ganguly's identity without permission through merchandise, fake booking listings and generative artificial intelligence tools. The actor has argued that her name, voice, image, likeness and signature are distinctive attributes associated with her and must be protected from unauthorised commercial use.
The plea states that the suit has been filed "in order to protect and safeguard her personality/publicity rights, moral rights and other statutory rights which include the Petitioner's name, voice, image, likeness, signature and all other attributes of her personality which are distinctive and exclusively associated with her from unauthorised use, infringement, passing off and commercial exploitation by the Respondents herein".
The petition also alleges that her privacy and dignity have been compromised through digital manipulation. It claims that her image and likeness have been used without consent in Graphic Interchange Formats (GIFs) and AI-generated content circulated across websites and social media platforms.
What Rupali Ganguly has sought from the Bombay High Court
Ganguly has sought declaratory and injunctive reliefs to prevent further misuse of her identity. Her demands reportedly include dynamic blocking orders against infringing mirror links, removal of unauthorised merchandise and delivery-up of the products.
She has also sought token damages of ₹5 lakh. The case adds to the growing number of legal disputes in India involving celebrities seeking protection against the unauthorised use of their identities, particularly through AI tools and digital platforms.