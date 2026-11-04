'Worst Night of My Life' : Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Recall Chilling Home Attack On Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan is in its ninth and final season.
The fourth episode welcomes Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The two talk about the fateful night of home attack that happened in 2025.
The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan’s farewell season reunites Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Karan Johar’s couch for their first joint appearance in years. Teasers indicate a classic mix of Saif’s unfiltered humor and Kareena’s signature sharp banter, but the pair also take a quiet, emotional turn as they share about the harrowing night Saif was stabbed in their home.
During a deeply sobering segment of Johar's show, the couple reflected on the terrifying home invasion. Kareena admitted that the trauma severely haunted her, leaving her unable to sleep for six months. Remembering the frantic chaos of that night, she shared, “I was screaming on the road, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene.” Saif was equally upfront about the horror of the incident, labeling it “the worst night in the history of nights.” He detailed his severe injuries and the immense effort it took to stay calm to protect their children from seeing him unravel, while both acknowledged how crucial their loved ones' overwhelming support was during the recovery process.
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Episode
After a terrifying home invasion at their Bandra residence in mid-January 2025, Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple knife wounds while shielding his domestic staff from an intruder. The actor was rushed to the hospital by autorickshaw, undergoing a lengthy six-hour procedure before being discharged five days later. Local authorities arrested the suspect, Mohammed Shariful, shortly after the assault; his second attempt to enter a guilty plea was subsequently thrown out, and formal trial proceedings launched last month.
Meanwhile, the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan is airing its swan-song season, its ninth, which kicked off with guest Salman Khan. In the fourth episode, scheduled to drop at 7 PM tonight (November 4) on JioHotstar's The Peacock Hub, host Karan Johar sits down with Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan for their first joint chat show appearance since the incident.