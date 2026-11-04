'Worst Night of My Life' : Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Recall Chilling Home Attack On Koffee With Karan

During a deeply sobering segment of Johar's show, the couple reflected on the terrifying home invasion. Kareena admitted that the trauma severely haunted her, leaving her unable to sleep for six months. Remembering the frantic chaos of that night, she shared, “I was screaming on the road, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene.” Saif was equally upfront about the horror of the incident, labeling it “the worst night in the history of nights.” He detailed his severe injuries and the immense effort it took to stay calm to protect their children from seeing him unravel, while both acknowledged how crucial their loved ones' overwhelming support was during the recovery process.