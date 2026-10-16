Kareena Kapoor Marks 14 Years with Saif Ali Khan, Sharing Unseen Photos: ‘Forever to Go’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating 14 years together.
The Daayra actress posted a selection of throwback memories on Instagram.
Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Haiwan.
Marking 14 years of wedded bliss with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram with a nostalgic deep-dive into their love story. Scrolling through cherished memories—from their early dating era and family getaways to quiet moments with sons Taimur and Jeh—the actress kept her caption short, crisp, and confident: their journey together is only getting started.
On Thursday, October 16, Kareena shared a series of photographs featuring different moments from their life together. The pictures offered glimpses of their relationship over the years, along with memories of family time and holidays. “Another year around the sun…Forever to go,” she wrote, marking the occasion with a message.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s romance began while filming Tashan in 2008, leading to an intimate October 16, 2012 wedding at Saif's Bandra home after five years together. Their quiet registered ceremony was followed by classic traditional celebrations, and today, they share two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Celebrating another year of marriage, the duo is set to bring their dynamic chemistry to Netflix on October 17, capping their first shared appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Last Screen Outings
Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen headlining Meghna Gulzar’s crime-and-justice drama Daayra, marking her debut collaboration with Malayalam powerhouse Prithviraj Sukumaran. Playing an enigmatic, razor-sharp character opposite Prithviraj’s resolute police inspector, Kareena delivered a high-octane dramatic performance. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan recently starred in Priyadarshan’s neo-noir thriller Haiwan—a multi-starrer remake of the director's 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, alongside Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher.