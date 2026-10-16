Kareena Kapoor Marks 14 Years with Saif Ali Khan, Sharing Unseen Photos: ‘Forever to Go’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s romance began while filming Tashan in 2008, leading to an intimate October 16, 2012 wedding at Saif's Bandra home after five years together. Their quiet registered ceremony was followed by classic traditional celebrations, and today, they share two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Celebrating another year of marriage, the duo is set to bring their dynamic chemistry to Netflix on October 17, capping their first shared appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.