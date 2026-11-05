Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor graced the couch on Koffee with Karan Season 9.
It was their comeback to the show after 16 years.
Saif said Kareena stops talking after 10 pm once they are in bed.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor returned together to Koffee With Karan Season 9 after 16 years, and Saif’s account of Kareena’s bedtime habit became the episode’s standout moment. During the chat with host Karan Johar, Saif revealed that Kareena stops talking after 10 pm once the couple are in bed, leaving both Johar and Kareena tickled pink.
Kareena Kapoor's bedtime habit
The couple brought their familiar humour to the conversation as Johar asked Saif whether Kareena was as entertaining at home as she appears on the show. Saif’s answer turned to a quiet bedtime routine that, he said, took him years to understand.
Kareena laughed through the exchange and later explained that the silence is deliberate. She described it as her downtime, while Saif contrasted that with her far more energetic mornings.
Saif said, "I will tell you something about her. I didn't realise, and she never told me that she doesn't talk after 10 pm, once we are in bed. I didn't know."
Kareena, explaining her side, added, "That's my downtime."
Saif then described how long it took him to understand the pattern. "It took me a couple of years to figure out. I was like why is she not saying anything? Is something wrong? Suddenly, she would go 'hmm'. Go very quiet. I am like 'Did I do something? Why is she quiet?' And it took me a long time to realise all by myself that she doesn't wanna talk," he said.
Saif on Kareena's morning energy
Kareena, 46, said she prefers to save conversation for the start of the day rather than late at night.
"That's my me time. Only in the morning I am entertaining," Bebo said. Her response left Johar and Saif in splits.
Saif went on to describe her morning energy in detail. "In the morning there is high energy, conversations on the phone, and sometimes I am watching her talk to me and telling me what's happening and I am waiting for her to take a breath," the 56-year-old added.
Kareena quickly replied, "I am giving him all the gossip and he is not listening."
Kareena and Saif have been married for 14 years. They share two sons: Taimur and Jeh. Saif has two children from his previous marriage: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.