In Pictures| Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Remains In Severe Category, AQI Nears 500

P Photo Webdesk 5 November 2026 12:40 pm Published at: 5 November 2026 12:39 pm Updated on:

Delhi continued to grapple with hazardous air pollution on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 482. Several parts of the national capital recorded severe pollution levels, with Punjabi Bagh reporting the highest AQI at 446. As the city struggles with deteriorating air quality, the Centre has said it is monitoring meteorological conditions and taking necessary action to tackle the pollution.