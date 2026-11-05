In Pictures| Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Remains In Severe Category, AQI Nears 500

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Delhi continued to grapple with hazardous air pollution on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 482. Several parts of the national capital recorded severe pollution levels, with Punjabi Bagh reporting the highest AQI at 446. As the city struggles with deteriorating air quality, the Centre has said it is monitoring meteorological conditions and taking necessary action to tackle the pollution.

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delhi hazy weather gallery
Commuters pass by amid poor air quality, at Jasola, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index settling at 367, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Delhi's overall AQI reached 377, its worst reading in 288 days, while India Gate recorded 399 on Thursday morning. - x
Delhi AQI Nears 400, Enters Severe Category As Air Pollution Worsens Ahead Of Diwali

BY Outlook News Desk

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air pollution in pics
Commuters pass by amid poor air quality, at Jasola, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi air pollution gallery
Traffic moves through dense smog as air quality deteriorates across the national capital region ahead of winter in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sanjeev Rastogi
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GRAP restrictions in Delhi
A metro train moves through hazy conditions, in Anand Vihar area, New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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PM2.5 levels in Delhi NCR
Vehicles stuck in traffic amid low visibility, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Delhi smog levels today
Vehicles stuck in traffic amid low visibility near Akshardham Temple, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Delhi Air pollution
Commuters move on a road amid low visibility in the Jahangirpuri-Bhalswa area, New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
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Delhi air quality index
Workers gather near a construction site amid low visibility in the Jahangirpuri-Bhalswa area, New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More

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