Denis Villeneuve's Dune : Part Three Clocked As Shortest Entry In Sci-Fi Trilogy

Dune: Part Three hits theatres on December 18.
Denis Villeneuve returns to helm the final part of the sci-fi franchise.
Dune: Part Three stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson.
Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Three hits theaters next month to cap off his sci-fi trilogy, but AMC’s latest site listing reveals it will be the franchise's briefest entry at 150 minutes, slipping under Dune (155 minutes) and Dune: Part Two (166 minutes). Stretching Frank Herbert's relatively concise 250-page Dune Messiah into a two-and-a-half-hour spectacle strongly suggests significant narrative expansion beyond the book, a creative direction both Javier Bardem and the final trailer have recently suggested. There was also a three-hour rough cut that screened internally for Warner Bros. decision-makers.
Dune 3 Synopsis, Cast
Adapted from Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, the third installment fast-forwards nearly twenty years from the events of Part Two, tracking Timothée Chalamet’s Emperor Paul Atreides as he grapples with the devastating political backlashes and intergalactic jihad unleashed by his rise. Villeneuve, who has called the project deeply personal and timely, forces Paul to face grueling compromises to salvage Arrakis' future.
Returning stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jason Momoa reprise their roles alongside Chalamet, with Robert Pattinson stepping into the franchise as the primary villain, Scytale. The shorter length is expected as Dune Messiah is easily the shortest book in Herbert’s novel series and only a little over one-third the word count of the original.
Over 60 minutes of the film feature IMAX-native framing, driving massive pre-sales worldwide despite the runtime shift. London’s BFI IMAX logged a record-shattering 33,000 advance tickets in a single day, while U.S. presales have cleared roughly $10 million, positioning the three-quel for a potential $100M+ domestic debut when it goes head-to-head with Avengers: Doomsday on December 18. The MCU epic is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.