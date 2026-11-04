Denis Villeneuve's Dune : Part Three Clocked As Shortest Entry In Sci-Fi Trilogy

Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Three hits theaters next month to cap off his sci-fi trilogy, but AMC’s latest site listing reveals it will be the franchise's briefest entry at 150 minutes, slipping under Dune (155 minutes) and Dune: Part Two (166 minutes). Stretching Frank Herbert's relatively concise 250-page Dune Messiah into a two-and-a-half-hour spectacle strongly suggests significant narrative expansion beyond the book, a creative direction both Javier Bardem and the final trailer have recently suggested. There was also a three-hour rough cut that screened internally for Warner Bros. decision-makers.