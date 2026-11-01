Eclatant Films seeks ₹29.67 crore from Ram Gopal Varma over a 2010 agreement.
The production house has reportedly warned OTT platforms against acquiring films linked to RGV.
The legal notice includes ₹11.38 crore in interest, according to reports.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has received a legal notice from production house Eclatant Films Private Limited, which is seeking ₹29.67 crore over an agreement signed in 2010. The dispute could also affect his professional dealings, with the production house reportedly warning producers, distributors and OTT platforms against entering into business arrangements involving him or acquiring rights to his films.
Why has Eclatant Films issued a legal notice to RGV?
According to The Indian Express, Eclatant Films issued the notice on October 15, giving Varma until October 30 to clear the outstanding amount. The demand reportedly includes the principal dues and ₹11.38 crore in interest. The filmmaker has not publicly commented on the notice.
The dispute centres on an agreement signed on April 10, 2010, which was reportedly upheld by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2013. Eclatant Films claims that Varma was required to obtain its written No Objection Certificate (NOC) before taking up certain film projects as a producer, director, writer, or co-producer. The production house alleges that these contractual conditions were not followed.
Eclatant Films warns OTT platforms and distributors
The notice reportedly extends beyond Varma, with Eclatant Films cautioning producers, distributors, broadcasters and streaming platforms against acquiring, streaming or commercially exploiting films associated with him. Trade publication Complete Cinema has also reported on the production house's warning to industry stakeholders.
Eclatant Films has further indicated that it could invoke a contractual lien if the dues remain unpaid. This could allow it to pursue claims over rights, financial interests and earnings from films covered by the 2010 agreement.
What are Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming films?
Varma is currently working on Police Company, a crime drama starring Harshvardhan Rane. Based on true events and real-life characters, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2027. Its ensemble cast includes Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Paresh Rawal.
He is also associated with Police Station Mein Bhoot, which stars Manoj Bajpayee. The project will mark their first collaboration since Sarkar 3.