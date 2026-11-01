Sundar C says only 15 of nearly 3,000 CGI shots used AI.
The Mookuthi Amman 2 CGI team included nearly 400 artists.
Nayanthara reprises her role alongside Regena Cassandra and Duniya Vijay.
The trailer of Mookuthi Amman 2 sparked debate among viewers over its visual effects, with some alleging that director Sundar C had relied heavily on artificial intelligence instead of conventional CGI. The filmmaker has now responded to the criticism at the film's pre-release event in Chennai, defending his technical crew and revealing how extensively AI was actually used.
Sundar C clarifies AI use in Mookuthi Amman 2
Sundar praised the technicians who worked on the sequel, particularly the CGI department, which reportedly involved nearly 400 artists. Addressing the criticism, he said, “This is no ordinary labour. Every team, especially the CGI team, which consists of nearly 400 artists, has been working on this film day and night for over a year and a half. It hurts me a lot when people talk without knowing the truth. They keep saying it’s AI; it’s not. I’m sure that in the next year, AI will be everywhere beyond graphics.”
He then clarified the extent of AI's involvement in the film, adding, “But every frame of Mookuthi Amman 2 has been worked on by our very own Tamil Nadu technicians. If you look at the CGI and think it’s good, praise it. There are almost 3000 shots that require CGI in this film. Out of them, only 15 shots used AI. This is a heroine-oriented movie; Nayan is the heroine, and Regena is the anti-heroine. But the true heroes of this film are the technicians and crew members who worked on it.”
Watch the trailer here:
About Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2
Sundar takes over directing duties from RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, who helmed the 2020 original. Nayanthara returns as the titular Goddess and also plays a police officer. Regena Cassandra and Duniya Vijay play the antagonists. The supporting cast includes Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju, Myna Nandini and Singampuli.
The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6, with paid premieres in select cinemas on November 5. Sundar's other upcoming projects include One 2 One as an actor and Purushan as a director.