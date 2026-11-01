He then clarified the extent of AI's involvement in the film, adding, “But every frame of Mookuthi Amman 2 has been worked on by our very own Tamil Nadu technicians. If you look at the CGI and think it’s good, praise it. There are almost 3000 shots that require CGI in this film. Out of them, only 15 shots used AI. This is a heroine-oriented movie; Nayan is the heroine, and Regena is the anti-heroine. But the true heroes of this film are the technicians and crew members who worked on it.”