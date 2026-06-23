RJ Balaji Apologises For Karuppu VFX Flaws After OTT Release, Promises Better CGI In Future

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Addressing audience concerns after the OTT release, he admitted mistakes were made and apologised while promising a stronger visual experience in future projects.

Karuppu
Karuppu's VFX Criticism Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • RJ Balaji admitted Karuppu's VFX flaws after OTT audience criticism.

  • The director apologised and promised improved CGI execution in future projects.

  • Suriya's Karuppu remains a major hit despite the visual effects debate.

The Karuppu's VFX criticism surrounding Suriya's blockbuster action drama has prompted director RJ Balaji to issue a candid apology to audiences. While the film enjoyed a successful theatrical run and continues to attract viewers on OTT, several fans recently highlighted CGI and visual effects sequences that appeared less convincing on smaller screens. Responding to the discussion, Balaji admitted that certain portions did not meet expectations and accepted responsibility for the shortcomings.

RJ Balaji addresses Karuppu CGI issues

During a recent interview with Cineulagam, RJ Balaji clarified that he had previously spoken about the visual effects concerns and was not addressing them for the first time. Explaining the challenges faced during production, he said that several VFX-heavy sequences required extensive post-production work and financial commitments that proved difficult to maintain within deadlines.

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He revealed, "Some of these shots, especially head-replacement sequences, take months to finish. They also need advance payments to CGI companies."

Karuppu VFX flaws spark discussion after OTT release

Balaji acknowledged that the team was aware audiences would notice the weaker visual effects once the film reached streaming platforms. Referring to portions such as the Singham fight sequence, he admitted compromises had been made during production.

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Speaking about audience reactions, he said, "It is a mistake, and I apologise to the audience for giving them an underwhelming OTT experience. Hopefully, next time, we'll do better as a team."

The filmmaker also stressed that Karuppu was designed primarily as a theatrical experience where the scale, crowd atmosphere and cinematic presentation helped enhance the viewing experience.

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Released in theatres on May 15, Karuppu emerged as one of the biggest hits of Suriya's career. While criticism over the visual effects has generated discussion online, the film continues to receive praise for its action sequences, emotional moments and Suriya's widely acclaimed performance.

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