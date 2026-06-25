Jeff Olson, Star Wars VFX Producer, Dead At 77

Visual effects maestro Jeff Olson has died at 77.
ILM confirmed his death.
He worked at ILM for more than two decades.
Visual effects specialist Jeff Olson has passed away at the age of 77. He had worked on Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. His death was confirmed by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the visual effects studio founded by George Lucas. ILM honoured Olson on Instagram, saying, "The ILM community is heartbroken to lose our dear friend and former colleague Jeff Olson. Over nearly 25 years with the company, Jeff worked as a modelmaker, model supervisor, and visual effects producer on many classic projects, from Willow and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"
The ILM added, "His career spanned momentous change in the art form and industry, and no matter the techniques employed on a given show, Jeff was always committed to the team, leading his crews with humor and kindness.”
Which Were Jeff Olson's Notable Projects?
Olson worked at ILM from 1985 to 2009, later joining Polygon Entertainment as a visual effects producer. Olson attended the University of California, Berkeley, and graduated in 1970. His last project in this capacity was 2011's Priest. Beyond visual effects, Olson also worked as a stage producer on projects like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. Olson's first big-screen credit was as a model maker working with ILM on the Lea Thompson-led Howard the Duck (1986). Olson also contributed to seveal prominent sequels over the years, including Ghostbusters II, Die Hard 2, and Back to the Future Part III, featuring the aformentioned Thompson. His was an illustrious career, even if overlooked.
Tributes surged in for the star as news of his death became public. On Facebook, a former colleague penned: "Very sad to hear the news just now that ILM VFX Producer Jeff Olson passed away this morning. I always loved working with Jeff at ILM. He was kind, happy, extremely experienced and always made all of us feel truly appreciated. Rest well, old friend. You were a class act and are already missed by all of us who were lucky enough to know you and work with you. xoxo". Olson is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and their two children.