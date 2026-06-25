Jeff Olson, Star Wars VFX Producer, Dead At 77

Tributes surged in for the star as news of his death became public. On Facebook, a former colleague penned: "Very sad to hear the news just now that ILM VFX Producer Jeff Olson passed away this morning. I always loved working with Jeff at ILM. He was kind, happy, extremely experienced and always made all of us feel truly appreciated. Rest well, old friend. You were a class act and are already missed by all of us who were lucky enough to know you and work with you. xoxo". Olson is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and their two children.