Jailer 2 earned ₹9.35 crore net on its 17th day in India.
Rajinikanth's film recorded ₹790.85 crore in worldwide gross collections.
Tamil Nadu contributed ₹5.25 crore to Saturday's domestic gross earnings.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its impressive theatrical run on Saturday, October 31, with a sharp rise in domestic earnings. The Jailer 2 box office collection reached ₹9.35 crore net in India on Day 17, a 70% jump from Friday's ₹5.50 crore. Its total domestic net collection now stands at ₹444.75 crore, while the India gross has reached ₹520.35 crore.
Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection
The film also remained steady in overseas markets, collecting ₹3 crore on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, its cumulative overseas gross stands at ₹270.50 crore, taking the worldwide collection to ₹790.85 crore. The film is now within touching distance of the ₹800 crore milestone.
On Day 17, Jailer 2 recorded 8,738 shows across India and sold an estimated 6,92,764 tickets. Its total theatrical ticket sales have crossed three crore, reaching 3,00,11,397.
The Tamil version led the day's earnings with ₹6.70 crore from 4,199 shows. The Hindi version collected ₹1.45 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹90 lakh and Kannada at ₹30 lakh.
Jailer 2 outperforms Coolie at the same stage
A comparison with Rajinikanth's previous release, Coolie, highlights the difference in their box office performances. By Day 17, Coolie had earned ₹276 crore net and ₹322.40 crore gross in India. Its worldwide gross stood at ₹499.40 crore, including ₹177 crore from overseas markets.
In contrast, Jailer 2 has recorded considerably higher domestic and international earnings at the corresponding stage. The Tamil version also registered the highest overall occupancy on Saturday at 30.37%, with night shows reaching 42.54%.
Tamil Nadu leads Jailer 2 state collections
Tamil Nadu remained the biggest domestic contributor, recording ₹5.25 crore in gross collections on Saturday. Karnataka added ₹2 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed ₹1 crore. Kerala also recorded ₹1 crore, with other domestic markets accounting for ₹1.65 crore.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The action drama, featuring Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, was released in theatres on October 15, 2026.