Hrithik Roshan remembered Sanjay Gupta and their collaboration on the 2017 film Kaabil.
The actor called Kaabil the best experience of his life.
Versova police registered an accidental death report and are investigating the incident.
The Hindi film industry is mourning filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who died at the age of 59 after reportedly slipping and hitting his head at his Mumbai residence on Saturday. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Gupta on the 2017 film Kaabil, has shared an emotional tribute to the director, remembering their time together and the experience of making the film.
Hrithik Roshan remembers Sanjay Gupta
Sharing a picture with the filmmaker on X, Hrithik wrote, “Sanjay , I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon.”
The actor also expressed gratitude for their collaboration on Kaabil. He added, "I am gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend , I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken , this was too soon. Strength to the family ... Rest in peace my friend ..."
Police probe Sanjay Gupta's death
According to reports, Versova police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the filmmaker's death. Police were informed on Saturday morning.
CCTV footage from the residence reportedly shows Gupta leaving the drawing room for the kitchen at around 2 am before losing his balance and hitting a wall. The police are examining the sequence of events.
Sanjay Gupta's film career
Born in Mumbai in 1967, Gupta began his directing career with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. He later became known for gangster dramas, particularly Kaante (2002), featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt. The film drew inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs.
His other notable films included Zinda and Kaabil. The latter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, emerged as his highest-grossing film, earning ₹208 crore worldwide. Gupta's filmography also included several collaborations with Sanjay Dutt, establishing his place in Bollywood's action and crime-drama space.