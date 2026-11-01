Hrithik Roshan remembers Sanjay Gupta

Sharing a picture with the filmmaker on X, Hrithik wrote, “Sanjay , I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon.”