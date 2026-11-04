Andhra Pradesh Chainsaw Attack: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Critics Linking The Incident To Film Violence

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote in his post

In his remarks on X (formerly Twitter), Vanga said the first reaction to a crime of this kind should be empathy and an effort to grasp the wider issue, not "finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema". He also said some people were treating the case as an "excuse to settle personal scores", arguing that their interest was not in the victims or their families but in using the tragedy to attack someone else's work.